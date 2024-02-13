Coronation Street star Ryan Prescott confirms Ryan Connor return

Coronation Street star Ryan Prescott has revealed that his character, Ryan Connor, is set to return to the soap very soon… bringing with it ‘disaster’ for Daisy, Daniel and Bethany.

Ryan left Weatherfield after deciding to make a go of things with his girlfriend Crystal and DJ work in Glasgow. However, it was clear that he still had feelings for secret lover Daisy.

He and Daisy had been having an affair behind Daniel’s back. As their relationship became public knowledge, Crystal gave him an ultimatum – leave Weatherfield behind, or lose her.

Following his exit from the soap, actor Ryan Prescott has confirmed that his character will be back – for good.

Ryan left Weatherfield with girlfriend Crystal (Credit: ITV)

Ryan Prescott reveals Coronation Street return

Speaking to The Mirror at the TV Choice Awards 2024, Ryan revealed that he has already filmed his return.

“Filming is six to eight weeks ahead of transmission so I’ve been back a month, and so it’s soon, yeah. But sometimes they stretch it out a little bit,” he told the tabloid.

But what does the future hold for Ryan?

Daisy and Daniel have split since Ryan’s exit… and now Bethany is back on the scene too (Credit: ITV)

Ryan Prescott hints at ‘disaster’ following Daisy and Daniel split

In Ryan’s absence Daisy and Daniel have split, with Daniel hooking up with his ex, Bethany Platt. Will this leave the door open for Ryan and Daisy to resume their romance?

“It’s like a love square now. There is room for disaster, that’s for sure,” he hinted. However, he ultimately hopes that things work out well for his character.

“I’d really like to see Ryan be a little bit more grounded, and have a real relationship for once, something a bit more traditional,” he finished.

What fallout will Ryan’s return to Weatherfield cause for Daisy, Daniel and those affected? And what does this mean for his relationship with Crystal?

