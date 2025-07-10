Coronation Street star Mikey North teases soap ‘exit date’ ahead of Gary attacker reveal scenes

Coronation Street star Mikey North has teased his soap ‘exit date’ in a new interview as the soap reveals Gary Windass’ attacker.

With Gary Windass’ future up in the air as he lies in a coma in hospital, Mikey has teased that his character might die.

And, he’s only giving it six months before his death date! Eek…

Mikey has joked about his exit (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Mikey North teases ‘soap exit’ as Gary Windass

Over on Coronation Street at the moment, Gary Windass is lying in a coma after being mysteriously attacked by someone.

It’s unclear what happened to him or who was responsible, but Gary’s fate is still up in the air.

Speaking on This Morning yesterday (Wednesday, July 9), Mikey North teased Gary’s fate.

Despite reportedly signing another year long contract to stay on the soap, Mikey joked that Gary’s time might almost be up seeing as anyone who gets paired with Maria doesn’t seem to have the best of luck.

Reflecting on Maria being the ‘black widow’ of the cobbles, Mikey joked: “I think I’m about five or six years and counting, so I’ve probably got about six months left. Or, maybe a few hours left, you never know.” Let’s hope a joke was all it was!

Gary’s in a coma (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Gary’s attacker revealed

This week in Coronation Street, a number of flashbacks will reveal what really happened to Gary on the night he was attacked. And, who attacked him.

Currently, his attacker is doing their best to cover their tracks by changing his name to Chesney and pretending to be his next of kin.

But, as they sit with him at his hospital bedside, who is Gary’s attacker? And, what do they want from him?

Maria and Gary have sparked up investigation into Gary’s disappearance, but will anyone realise that ‘Chesney’ is actually Gary?

