Coronation Street star David Neilson reveals how Roy’s honesty could lead to his downfall over Lauren disappearance: ‘He’s his own worst enemy’

Recently in Coronation Street, Bobby has started to become suspicious that Roy had something to do with Lauren Bolton’s disappearance.

During tonight’s episode (Monday, March 11), spoilers reveal that Roy will be questioned by the police over the teen going missing.

Now, Coronation Street actor David Neilson has given his insight into Roy’s potential downfall.

Roy is questioned by the police (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Roy is a suspect in Lauren’s disappearance

Viewers will know that Lauren Bolton recently went missing from her flat, with Bobby reporting her disappearance to the police.

Shortly after this, Bobby caught Roy cleaning Lauren’s flat and started to become suspicious that he may have contributed to her vanishing.

During tonight’s episode of the soap, spoilers reveal that Sean discovers blood on Lauren’s curtains.

Bobby and Carla then go to report this to the police as Bobby references Roy’s friendship with Lauren.

It isn’t long before the police then arrive to question Roy on his relationship with Lauren. But, as Roy becomes a suspect in knowing of Lauren’s whereabouts, can he prove his innocence?

David has admitted that Roy’s ‘his own worst enemy’ (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star David Neilson speaks of Roy ‘downfall’

Later this week, Lauren’s case takes a dramatic turn as DS Swain arrests Roy on suspicion of the murder of Lauren Bolton.

With Roy looking dodgy, and with evidence stacking up against him, David Neilson has now revealed that Roy’s honest nature may just get him into even more trouble.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, when asked whether ‘truthfulness could be his [Roy’s] downfall, David admitted: “Obviously this is the issue but his truthfulness is something I’ve always tried to establish. This is because he cannot cope with grey areas or with subterfuge, his brain wouldn’t be able to cope. So it’s easier if it’s better for him to know what he feels is right and wrong.

“He can be corrected and will discuss things, but it needs to have values, it’s something about him. I think he’d just go mad otherwise. I always feel he is just hanging in there anyway. He doesn’t do things to make people like him, he is just him. He is his own worst enemy. That’s really what it is.”

