Coronation Street star Charlie Lawson rushed to A&E after suffering fall

Coronation Street and Jim McDonald star Charlie Lawson has detailed his A&E experience after suffering two falls.

In an online social media video , Charlie issued fans with a major update on his health.

He explained that he’d been in hospital undergoing tests after having two worrying accidents.

Charlie spent time in hospital (Credit: ITV) Coronation Street star Charlie Lawson rushed to A&E After suffering from two falls, Coronation Street star Charlie Lawson explained to fans that he was awaiting MRI results and for other tests to also come back. In a video from his hospital bed, he updated fans with an important message: “Hi folks, went to physio this morning and she sent me straight to A&E, which I did. “They examined me. I have an MRI scan and I’m sitting waiting for the results. “They’ve whisked me back in for more examinations so it’s not going awfully well at the moment. “Anyway, I’ll keep you updated. “They put a wristband on me and all sorts of craic. I’ve fallen over twice, so something’s going wrong down there.” He then admitted to one follower that he was ‘not good,’ but would ‘keep them posted.’

Charlie is waiting for results

Fans rush to send messages of support to ill Charlie Lawson

Upon hearing the news, fans on X have rushed to let Charlie know they’re thinking of him.

One person wrote: “Speedy recovery, Charlie. I hope they get to the bottom of it and it’s nothing too serious.”

Another follower added: “Oh Charlie, I do hope you’re ok. Please keep us updated. Sending you loads of love xx”

A third person commented: “In my thoughts, Charlie. Stay strong.”

A fourth person finished: “Sending my best wishes to you Charlie. Fingers crossed it’s nothing serious and a minor issue and all these tests are just to rule out things. Keep us posted with updates.”

