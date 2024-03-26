Coronation Street spoilers: Tracy prepares to leave for good after finding out Steve’s lies

The latest Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Tracy Barlow prepares to leave Weatherfield for good after Steve McDonald tries to hide Tommy’s final letter from her.

After learning that Tracy’s lover – footballer Tommy – had invited her to join him in Spain, Tracy packs her bags and says her goodbyes to Steve and her family.

Is this really it for Tracy and Steve?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Steve is stunned to learn that Tommy had invited Tracy to join him in Spain (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Steve makes a shocking discovery

Steve reads the letter from Tommy inviting Tracy to move to Spain with him and hides it. Meanwhile, in the Bistro, Tracy admits to Amy that she misses having a man in her life.

Steve returns home and is shocked to find Tracy there. As he reaches into his pocket for Tommy’s letter, he pauses when Tracy announces that she wants for them to get back together.

Tracy tells Steve that she wants to give their marriage another shot (Credit: ITV)

Tracy tells Steve that Tommy was a stupid mistake and promises she’s back for good. As Steve grabs a celebratory bottle of wine, Tracy watches him leave.

Later, when Steve reveals that he and Tracy are back together, Dev is horrified and refuses to serve him.

Suggesting that they go to the pub instead, Tracy heads out. With her gone, Steve burns Tommy’s letter, determined to save his marriage.

However, a sudden twist throws Steve’s plans into chaos…

Steve and Tracy’s reunion is short-lived (Credit: ITV)

Tracy bids Weatherfield farewell

Having discovered Steve’s lies, Tracy prepares to leave Weatherfield. She tells Ken, Amy and Daniel how much she’s going to miss them all.

At the Rovers, Ken, Amy and Daniel raise a toast to Tracy and wish her well with her new life in Spain.

Meanwhile, sad Steve buries himself in his newspaper, as Amy watches, feeling for her dad.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

