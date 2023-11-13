Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Asha furious with Nina’s lies as she discovers that Aadi and Courtney have split up

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Monday, November 13), Asha is livid with her girlfriend Nina as she finds out that she’s been lying to her.

Whilst out with Nina, Asha realises that Courtney and Aadi have split up – and Nina has known for weeks.

But, will she ever be able to forgive Nina for betraying her in Coronation Street spoilers?

Nina knew about the break up (Credit: ITV)

Asha discovers Nina’s betrayal

Nina’s not happy when Asha tells her that she’s meeting Isla despite previously making plans to spend the day with her.

As Asha and Amy talk about the anti-spiking demonstration, Nina feels pushed aside.

Later on, Asha and Nina both go to Chariot Square Hotel on a date but the romance is soon interrupted by the sight of Courtney and Darren.

Asha accuses Courtney of cheating on Aadi but is hurt when she discovers that Nina already knew about the break up. But, can Nina make things up to Asha?

Bernie worries about her sentence (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Bernie goes to court

Billy and Paul are feeling loved up but their happy mood is soon ruined by Bernie’s announcement.

Bernie tells Paul and Gemma that difficult news that she’s going to court for handling stolen goods.

After speaking to Joel, Bernie pleads guilty and is heartbroken when the Judge reveals that she is going to impose a custodial sentence on her.

Desperate to spend his last months with his mum, Paul begs the Judge to change her mind as he needs his mum to be with him on his MND journey. But, will Bernie end up going to prison instead of being with her dying son?

Amy tries to help Kate (Credit: ITV)

Amy tries to support a rape victim

Tonight, Amy recognises a girl from the drop-in session whilst at Roy’s and invites her over for a chat.

She then forgets about her coursework and focuses more on supporting Kate – a rape victim. But, will Amy’s coursework be affected as she puts it to one side?

Is Audrey kidding herself? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: David and Max fear for Audrey

Audrey insists that she’s ready to go back to work at the salon whilst David and Max fear for her wellbeing. But, is Audrey really ready to return to the workplace?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to Coronation Street tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!