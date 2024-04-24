Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Toyah confesses the truth about her stillborn baby

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Toyah confesses her baby secret to Nick. But as the police get involved, is the truth about to get Toyah in even more trouble?

Meanwhile, Asha puts herself in danger to get Freddie back for Nina’s birthday. Can she manage it?

Also in tonight’s Corrie, Todd finds out something he really shouldn’t have done. What will he do about it?

Nick is concerned for Toyah as she reveals the truth (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Toyah tells her baby story

Leanne is fuming with Toyah after she smashed up a car at the park when looking for Freddie. Toyah is absolutely adamant she was right to defend Roy’s reputation. She refers to the spot the sleuths were digging as ‘special’and insists they had no right to ‘desecrate’ it.

Her choice of words sticks with Nick, who later finds Toyah at home in tears. She then confesses to him she gave birth to a stillborn baby when she was 19. Toyah tearfully tells him it was a little girl, who she then buried in the park – exactly where the sleuths were digging.

She then admits the baby’s father was Phil Simmonds, the man who raped her.

After telling Nick her story, Simon arrives home and informs them the police think they’ve found a body in the park. Toyah is beside herself that she’s about to get in even more trouble. Will she confess to the police she buried her baby?

Will Asha be okay? (Credit: ITV)

Asha in danger

Determined to reunite Freddie and Nina for Nina’s birthday, Asha gets in touch with the trolls who sent the ransom video. She arranges to meet them in the precinct. Aadi offers to go with her for protection.

But Aadi is distracted by Amy who wants to interview him on her radio show. Love-struck Aadi agrees and ignores all of Asha’s desperate calls.

Meanwhile at the precinct Asha waits and soon TrueMan67 and his sidekick Banditman turn up. The sit beside Asha and start asking her awkward questions.

Scared Asha tries to front it out, but is she in real danger? And will she get Freddie back?

Uh oh, what has Todd found? (Credit: ITV)

Todd finds Archie’s will in Coronation Street spoilers

As George files away a copy of his new will, Todd spies where he puts it. As soon as George is out of the way, Todd swipes the will and reads it. Eileen catches him and isn’t happy, but Todd reveals George is leaving him the business.

When Eileen points out George would change his mind if he knew what Todd had done, Todd tries to slip it back unnoticed. But when he’s doing so he comes across Archie Shuttleworth’s will. Its contents reveal a huge secret…

Todd hides the will in his pocket, but what has he discovered? And what will he do about it?

Dee-Dee grows closer to Joel

After Aadi tells Joel Amy’s friend needs a lawyer for a family in crisis, Joel agrees to help. Dee-Dee later finds out that Joel is representing a lady called Donna on behalf of a women’s charity and she is impressed.

