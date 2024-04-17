Our Coronation Street spoilers reveal that well-meaning Asha Alahan puts herself in danger as she tries to help out Roy.

Tracking down a couple of trolls who have been harassing Roy, Asha suddenly finds herself in a precarious situation without any back-up.

Is Asha in danger?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this story in full below.

Asha plans to help Roy by confronting his trolls – but has she bitten off more than she can chew? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Asha plans to help Roy

When Freddie the dog goes missing while Sam is walking him, Sam is upset. Nina soon sees a video uploaded by some sleuths who claim to have taken Freddie hostage. They say they’ll only return him safely if Roy confesses to Lauren’s murder.

Asha decides to track them down to help Nina out. She soon tells Aadi that she’s had a response from the troll behind the video and she’s arranged to meet him in the precinct. Aadi agrees to go with her for her safety and support.

However, Amy tells Aadi that the lady at the charity can no longer do the radio interview and asks him to do it instead. Aadi plays the knight in shining armour and tells Joel that Amy’s charity worker had to pull out of the interview because of a sudden crisis. Joel agrees to step in and help. As he’s preoccupied it leaves Asha all on her own.

As she heads out to the precinct to meet the troll, Roy phones the cafe to wish Nina a happy birthday. Nina tells him that Freddie is fine, and reassures him that Dee-Dee is doing everything she can to free him from jail.

With Aadi nowhere to be seen, Roy’s trolls make their move (Credit: ITV)

Asha in danger

Asha arrives at the precinct to no sign of Aadi. Beginning to panic, she repeatedly calls his mobile. Meanwhile, Amy prepares to interview Aadi – who fails to notice the missed calls from Asha.

Just as Asha goes to leave, trolls ‘TrueMan67’ and his sidekick, ‘Banditman,’ reveal themselves. They start asking awkward questions to a scared Asha.

Is Asha in danger?

