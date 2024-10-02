Coronation Street spoilers tonight: The Street comes together to say one final goodbye to Paul at his funeral

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday, October 2), it’s the day of Paul Foreman’s funeral and emotions are high.

Paul’s loved ones come together as Billy conducts the funeral service on what would have been his first wedding anniversary.

But, will everything go as planned in Coronation Street spoilers?

The sad day is here (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Paul’s funeral

Billy faces a difficult day as he prepares to conduct the service for Paul’s funeral on what would have been their first wedding anniversary.

At the church, Billy is faced with a drunk Denny and urges him to stay out of the way.

Todd, Summer, Kit, David, Dee-Dee and Chesney all carry Paul’s coffin into the church as Bernie and Gemma follow behind.

But, as Billy attempts to conduct the service, will the day go as he’d hoped?

Ty finds the vape (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Hope’s vaping rumbled

With Ty telling Hope and Ruby that Fiz isn’t feeling well, the couple have another thing to deal with as Ty finds a vape in Hope’s pencil case.

Hope then brags about stealing it from the corner shop as her parents condemn her for her behaviour…

The CEO won’t help with the medical fees (Credit: ITV)

The Platts want justice for Bethany

At the Turkish hospital, the CEO of the cosmetic surgery speaks to Sarah and offers to pay for her hotel fees.

Sarah tells her that she should be paying for Bethany’s medical fees too but gets a shock when she hands her Bethany’s consent forms.

Back in Weatherfield, Audrey suggests to David that they should go online and expose the company for what they’ve done to Bethany. Is this a good idea though?

Dee-Dee gets more information on Joel

Dee-Dee tells Kit that she rang the wedding venue and holiday company and it appears that Joel’s already recouped their deposits. What does this mean?

