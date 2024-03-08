Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Roy’s behaviour gets more suspicious as Bobby gets news of missing Lauren

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Friday, March 8), Bobby starts to become increasingly concerned for Lauren as he examines Roy’s behaviour.

As Roy cleans Lauren’s abandoned flat, Bobby starts to become suspicious of Roy…

But, did Roy have anything to do with Lauren’s disappearance in Coronation Street spoilers?

Bobby watches Roy clean the flat (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Roy’s actions cause concerns

With Evelyn about to get charged for Lauren’s flat being left in a mess, Roy offers to help out by cleaning it.

However, things don’t look great for Roy as Bobby catches him going through Lauren’s things whilst inside the flat.

Confiding in Max about his investigations into Lauren’s disappearance, Bobby is stunned to find out that Lauren had two O-Vidz accounts.

Later on, Bobby informs Carla and Ryan that an online user – DirtyNigel54 – has been in touch. Apparently, he’s seen Lauren out and about.

With this, Bobby prepares to meet the person behind the account, hopeful. But, will he get answers? Where is Lauren?

Dylan realises the impact of the bullying (Credit: ITV)

Dylan opens his eyes to the extent of his bullying

As Sean tries to defend his son in front of George and Eileen, Dee-Dee encourages Dylan to take time to think about his plea.

Dylan then sees Liam and is horrified to find out that he’d contemplated ending his own life, apologising to him for his actions.

Afterwards, Mason meets up with Dylan and thanks him for covering his back. However, Dylan confesses that he told the police everything including giving them information about the hit and run too. How will Mason react?

Fiz struggles to fit back in (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Fiz feels left out

Fiz struggles to feel at home after her recent return to Weatherfield, upset that she didn’t get the promotion she was hoping for at work.

She also feels as though the girls prefer Evelyn and Cassie to her. However, as Ruby reads out a monologue about her role model, will Fiz’s upset vanish?

Dom wants to give Stu his money back (Credit: ITV)

Dom hides his return from Eliza

Tonight, Dom admits that he’s returned to give Stu his £10k back but doesn’t want Eliza knowing that he’s been around. Will Stu keep quiet?

Dee-Dee wants to distance herself from Adam (Credit: ITV)

Adam fails to make peace with Dee-Dee

Dee-Dee wants nothing to do with Adam and tells him that she’ll be moving out very soon. Can Adam right his wrongs and restore their friendship?

