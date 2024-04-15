Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Roy refused bail after murder charge

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Monday, April 15), Roy goes to court and is sadly refused bail despite Dee-Dee’s best efforts.

Carla and Nina are devastated when Roy is taken back to his cell, believing that he’ll go to prison.

But, can anything be done to help Weatherfield’s favourite café owner in Coronation Street spoilers?

Roy is taken back to his cell (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Roy isn’t given bail

In the police interview room, Roy asks Dee-Dee if he can write down a message before going to court.

Facing the court, Roy is made out to be a murderer. His past history, including the assault of Gary and the abduction of Wayne, is brought up and is used against him.

Before the bail hearing, Dee-Dee gives Nina a letter from Roy. She’s devastated when she realises that Roy doesn’t have high hopes for his future.

With Evelyn going back to the café to check on Freddie, Carla and Nina are heartbroken when Roy is refused bail. He must be held in custody until the trial.

Elsewhere, Bobby and Bernie discuss Roy’s situation. It isn’t long before Bobby starts coming up with a plan. Can he save Roy?

Adam mixes business with pleasure (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Adam kisses his client

Adam meets up with a client – Rebecca – at the hotel and starts to flirt with her over a bottle of wine.

Alya soon calls Adam in need of his help but Adam decides to stay with Rebecca instead.

With Adam busy, Alya heads to a meeting with Rich from Fabian’s and is flattered when Rich compliments her.

Meanwhile, Adam kisses Rebecca and invites her back up to the office. However, Alya and Rich get more than they bargained for when Adam and Rebecca burst in, kissing each other!

Stu gets a new tattoo (Credit: ITV)

Stu makes a mistake

Stu’s buzzing to show his granddaughter his new ‘Eliza’ tattoo but is disheartened when she realises that the ‘z’ is the wrong way round.

Sarah finds out about Maria’s camera (Credit: ITV)

Sarah panics over her latest discovery

This evening, Sarah approaches Gary outside and apologises for her silly, drunken pass at him the other night.

Gary then tells her that Maria has a hidden, secret camera that has footage of them together. However, he promises to sort it out. Can Gary delete it though as Sarah worries that her actions will be rumbled?

Simon worries about his business plans (Credit: ITV)

Simon has concerns

Leanne informs Simon that she needs to research into things before she invests into his business idea. Simon then worries that Leanne won’t follow through with the investment, but is he right?

