Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Roy questioned by police over Lauren disappearance

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Monday, March 11), the police question Roy over Lauren’s case after Bobby shares his concerns.

After Sean notices blood on Lauren’s curtains, Bobby starts to suspect that Roy knows something about her whereabouts.

But, can Roy prove his innocence as police suspicions arise in Coronation Street spoilers?

Bobby is becoming increasingly concerned about Lauren (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Police question Roy over Lauren

As Sean contemplates renting Lauren’s flat, he reports back to Bobby that he found blood on the curtains.

Worrying about Lauren, Carla and Bobby report this finding to the police. Soon after this, DS Swain and Craig enter Lauren’s flat to investigate.

With his suspicions rising, Bobby then tells the police about Roy’s friendship with Lauren and how he was cleaning her flat recently.

Hearing Bobby’s concerns, DS Swain then goes to question Roy. But, can Roy defend himself?

Eliza finds Dom’s money (Credit: ITV)

Eliza finds out the truth

Stu decides on putting the £10k from Dom in a trust fund for Eliza. However, Eliza soon snoops in Stu’s pocket and finds the envelope full of money.

She also finds a note from her dad accompanying it. But, can Stu and Yasmeen explain things to an upset Eliza?

Mason prepares for a custodial sentence (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Mason is charged

Sean prepares to move out of Eileen’s as he looks at flats online, whilst Dylan assures him that he’s cutting Mason out of his life.

Meanwhile, Maria makes plans for Liam to be home-schooled as the police arrive to speak to her and Gary.

They reveal that Mason’s been charged for threatening Liam with a knife. They can expect for him to get a custodial sentence. Can Liam and his family now breathe a sigh of relief?

Simon is ready to suffer the consequences (Credit: ITV)

Simon faces the music

This evening, Simon tells Nick and Leanne that he’s ready to be given the punishment he deserves in court.

Sam then agrees to write a character reference for Simon. But, will this be enough to get him off the hook?

Damon’s teaming up with Harvey (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Damon lies to Sarah

Tonight, Damon speaks to Harvey and asks for a slice of the money from the job or he’ll go to the police.

After looking at a house with Sarah, Damon then tells her that they can afford to buy their dream house after speaking to his financial advisor…

