Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Maria and Gary race to find Liam before he ends his own life

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Friday, February 16), Maria and Gary fear for Liam after making a worrying discovery.

They both rush to the flat in a bid to get to Liam before he decides to end his own life.

But, can Maria and Gary get to the struggling teen in time in Coronation Street spoilers?

Liam contemplates ending his own life (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Maria and Gary rush to help Liam

Maria tells Mason and Dylan that Liam will have to move schools because of their bullying.

At the salon, Liam and Maria have a heartfelt moment as Liam explains to his mum how much he loves her.

Later on, Gary is called into the school and is horrified to discover that Liam has been searching ways to kill himself on the school laptop.

Maria starts to piece everything together and goes to the flat in a race against time. But, will she get to Liam before it’s too late?

Lauren is back to making O-Vidz videos (Credit: ITV)

Lauren reveals her secret to Max and Sabrina

As Lauren receives more bills in the post, she tells someone on the phone that she doesn’t need their money.

Afterwards, Lauren agrees to go on a date with Bobby. However, Max and Sabrina soon find Lauren dressed up as she reveals that she is making O-Vidz videos. How will they react to this revelation?

Tracy’s frustrated with Tommy’s games (Credit: ITV)

Tommy winds Tracy up

As Tommy plays games with Tracy, she invites him back to the flower shop. But, will Tommy agree to join her?

Nick chats to Leanne (Credit: ITV)

David gives Nick some advice

Tonight, David encourages Nick to be honest with Leanne about his relationship concerns. Will Leanne understand where he’s coming from?

Dee-Dee is worried about Joel’s behaviour (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Dee-Dee has concerns about Joel

Dee-Dee tells Alya that Joel’s not been in touch since they opened up to each other about their feelings for each other.

Joel then tries to make it up to her by giving her flowers and offering to cook a meal. Can Dee-Dee forgive him?

Gav’s business has a few supporters (Credit: ITV)

Steve and Tim agree to help Gav out

As Gav hands out flyers for his window cleaning business, Steve and Tim vow to let him clean their windows. Will Gav do a good job?

