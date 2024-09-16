Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Joel brings Carla down for slander

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Monday, September 16), Joel issues Carla a letter detailing proceedings against her for slander.

Dee-Dee and Lisa watch on with disgust as Joel sets out to get revenge on the factory owner.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers tonight.

Joel wants revenge (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Joel wants to bring Carla down

Dee-Dee and Lisa are horrified as they watch Joel hand Carla a letter detailing proceedings against her for slander.

Elsewhere, Lauren meets up with someone who may help her get the evidence she needs to take down Joel.

But, will Lauren’s plan work? Who is this person and how can they help her?

Coronation Street spoilers: Tyrone steals Alina’s passport

Alina arrives to pick up Dorin, with Tyrone taking the opportunity to steal her passport.

Later, having set off for the airport, Alina returns to No.9 upset, revealing that they couldn’t board the plane due to her missing passport. Will Fiz keep Tyrone’s secret safe or tell Alina about what he did?

Daisy and Daniel grow closer (Credit: ITV)

Bethany considers leaving

Debbie tells Bethany that her friend is a CEO of a cosmetic surgery company and is looking for someone to write an advertorial for a new facility in Turkey.

Bethany declines the job offer but Daniel makes her reconsider….

She then leaves Debbie a message to accept the job but her jealousy rises when she sees Daniel hugging Daisy outside!

Grieving Billy struggles to cope

Billy’s upset when he hears that Living Aids want to pick up Paul’s wheelchair and synthesiser. He hasn’t downloaded all of Paul’s messages yet though.

Todd then informs Billy that Paul’s body is now at the undertakers. But, can Billy bring himself to see Paul?

Tracy’s going back to Spain (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Tracy leaves Weatherfield – again!

Amy, Ken and Cassie all say goodbye to Tracy as Steve takes her to the airport.

Tracy then tells Steve that he should go for it with Cassie as he obviously fancies her. But, will Steve tell Cassie how he feels?

