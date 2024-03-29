Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Glenda left distraught after armed robbers attack the Rovers

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Glenda is terrified when armed robbers break into the Rovers after hours. As she tries to deal with what’s happened, will anyone notice the impact it has had on her?

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Steve goes speed dating – and comes away with an unlikely date. But is this really a good idea?

Also, Adam wants to be friends with Sarah, and Gemma and Chesney are feeling the pressure.

Coronation Street spoilers

Poor Glenda is left shaking with fear (Credit: ITV)

Glenda in Rovers robbery

Jenny has gone for a meal with Rita, and Daisy is away with Ryan meaning Glenda is in charge of the speed dating evening. She glams up and gives it her all, although romance is not exactly in the air.

After the evening ends and the pub is closed, Glenda goes through to the bar and is stunned to find masked men raiding the place.

She is ordered to the floor and screaming in terror she does as she’s told. The burglars then race off with the takings. Glenda is tearful and panicky as she calls the police.

When Jenny returns and finds out they’ve been robbed, she insists Glenda takes the morning off to recover. However, Glenda is clearly struggling especially when it is discovered Paul’s laptop with all his voice recordings on has been taken.

Glenda later offers to pour a nightcap for Daisy and Jenny, but when she goes through to the bar she relives the events of the previous evening. It’s clear she’s not okay, but will anyone realise and help her?

Is Cassie really the one for Steve? (Credit: ITV)

Steve speed dates in Coronation Street spoilers

In his desperate quest to get back on the horse, Steve goes to the Rovers speed dating night. It doesn’t get off to a great start when he finds himself opposite Tracy!

But things improve when his next ‘date’ is Cassie. The pair find themselves hitting it off and Steve suggests they meet up again. Is this Steve’s next wife? And is this really a good idea?

Sarah isn’t ready to forgive (Credit: ITV)

Adam makes a request of Sarah

Sarah visits Adam at home and asks if they can delay the sale of the flat. Adam tells her there is no rush. He then tentatively suggests he’d like them to be friends again. But Sarah is clear it’s too soon and hurries out.

Gemma and Chesney under pressure in Coronation Street spoilers

Dawn, the admissions officer at Oakhill calls Chesney and tells him Joseph passed the exam. The next step is to do a home visit and interview him and she will be around tomorrow.

Feeling the pressure, Gemma and Ches set about cleaning in preparation, but will it all go well for Joseph?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

