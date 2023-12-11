Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Evelyn is held against her will by Terry in Dev’s shop

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Monday, December 11), Evelyn’s dispute with dog owner Terry escalates to the next level.

Terry’s furious with Evelyn for taking his dog and locks her in the corner shop, advancing towards her.

But, can anybody get to Evelyn before Terry harms her in Coronation Street spoilers?

Terry approaches Evelyn in the shop (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Evelyn’s in danger from Terry

Hope and Ruby immediately bond with Terry’s dog and name her Taylor after the singer, Taylor Swift.

In the precinct, Evelyn has a run in with Terry and denies knowing anything about his missing dog.

Later on, Cassie takes Taylor out for a walk and is secretly spotted by Terry as Evelyn tells her to get back inside with the dog.

At the shop, Terry walks in and changes the shop sign to ‘closed’ before locking the door, leaving him alone with Evelyn inside.

He then lets his anger out and corners Evelyn, demanding for the truth about his missing dog.

With Dev concerned, he asks Gary to help him get into the shop. But, will they get to Evelyn before Terry hurts her?

Will Daisy agree? (Credit: ITV)

Daniel wants to make an offer

Daniel takes Daisy inside an empty Rovers and asks her whether they could buy the pub instead of a flat in Redbank.

Daisy’s stunned by Daniel’s suggestion. But, will she agree to buy the pub with her fiancé?

Dom isn’t as clean as he makes out (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Stu finds what he’s been looking for

Stu has a meeting with the Private Investigator and finds out that Dom was caught driving dangerously in Germany three years ago.

Will Stu be able to use this information in order to help him get Eliza back? Or, will he drop the case?

Audrey defends Stephen (Credit: ITV)

Audrey defends her late son

Tonight, Audrey goes through Stephen’s things and asks Jenny if she’d like to keep any of them. Jenny agrees to take Stephen’s laptop as she used to use it sometimes.

David then suggests that they throw Stephen’s diary in the bin. However, Audrey won’t hear of it and defends her late son, explaining that there was some good to be found in him. But, will Audrey come to accept all that her son did?

