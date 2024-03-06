Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Dylan arrested for knife possession

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday, March 6), Dylan is arrested for knife possession after being set up by Mason.

As Mason asks Dylan to meet him with the knife in his bag, the police soon turn up to arrest the teen.

But, will Dylan snitch on Mason once he’s questioned in Coronation Street spoilers?

Dylan’s in trouble (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Mason sets Dylan up

This evening, Liam finally admits to Gary and Maria that Mason threatened him with a knife.

As Liam reports Mason to the police, Craig soon turns up at Eileen’s to search for the missing zombie knife.

Worried, Mason tells Dylan to meet him with the knife. However, as Dylan waits for Mason, Craig searches Dylan’s bag and arrests him after finding the knife.

At the police station, Dee-Dee encourages Dylan to be honest about everything and tell the police all he knows regarding Mason and the knife. But, will Dylan admit that Mason set him up?

Fiz tries to get a promotion (Credit: ITV)

Tyrone fails to make a decision

Cassie and Evelyn both try to win the fight for the right to remain in the family home by impressing Fiz and Tyrone with their cooking skills.

Tyrone then tells Fiz that he can’t kick either of them out and wants everyone to stay in the house.

Later on, Fiz heads to the factory in a bid to get a promotion out of Carla. But, will she be successful?

Damon communicates with Harvey (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Damon protects Sarah

Daniel makes his anger towards Adam clear. He condemns him for putting Bethany and Sarah’s life in danger due to his involvement with Harvey. Ken also makes his feelings clear.

Knowing how worried Sarah is, Damon strives to protect her and tells her that Harvey has promised to leave them alone. Can Sarah breathe a sigh of relief?

Bobby records an appeal (Credit: ITV)

Bobby fears for Lauren

Tonight, Bobby records an appeal with the Gazette in a bid to track down Lauren. Roy is also recorded but fails to provide the Gazette with any useful content.

Later on, Evelyn tells Roy that Lauren can no longer live in the flat as she’s found out that she’s been sub-letting it.

Roy tells Evelyn that Lauren is bound to be safe and they have nothing to worry about. But, where is Lauren?

Yasmeen informs Stu about Dom (Credit: ITV)

Stu becomes concerned about Dom

Yasmeen reveals to Stu that she saw Dom in the precinct. Stu wonders what he’s doing back on the scene…

