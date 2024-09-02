Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Dee-Dee digs for dirt after Joel’s latest threat to Lauren

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Monday, September 2), Dee-Dee ramps up her investigation after Joel threatens a vulnerable Lauren at the hospital.

Elsewhere, Jack readies himself for a tense day in court. Will it all go as planned?

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Dee-Dee wants answers (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Dee-Dee discovers something about Joel

Dee-Dee and Lauren encounter an unwelcome guest in hospital as Joel pops over for a visit.

Lauren and Dee-Dee catch up before Joel wanders into Lauren’s room and threatens her after he notices the pair together.

Dee-Dee goes to report Joel’s latest threat to Lisa and learns that Joel used to work for a firm, Walcotts, who specialise in helping vulnerable young people.

She decides to do some more digging, but what will she find?

Jack readies himself for his hearing (Credit: ITV)

Jack’s trial

Elsewhere on the Cobbles, Jack spends a tense morning getting ready for his court appearance.

When the hearing comes to a close, Kevin chats to Jack while Abi watches Stefan and a woman, Coral, having a heated argument in the corridor. What could they be saying?

Later while the Websters make their way back home, Coral approaches the garage and introduces herself to Abi, explaining that she’s Stefan’s wife and Corey’s mum.

How will Abi react to a member of Stefan’s family?

Paul spends time with his family (Credit: ITV)

Family time for Paul

Paul is delighted when Gemma brings over Joseph and the quads before they go back for their first day of school.

Despite not being able to talk to them directly, Paul is happy to spend some time with his family.

To mark the occasion and make the most of the time they have left, Billy takes a picture of them all together.

Betsy’s cold feet

Despite spending quality time with Dylan over the past few days, Betsy decides she no longer wants a relationship.

She tells Dylan that she is not ready for another boyfriend and that they’d be better off as friends.

Dylan is left gutted after Betsy was the one to initiate the relationship.

Could she go back to Mason?

Leanne tries to talk to Amy

Meanwhile, Leanne attempts to make amends with Amy after their tense disagreement.

She offers Amy her job back at the Bistro and after some conversation, tries to persuade her to not sue the Institute.

Will Amy listen to Leanne? Or will Tracy have something else to say?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2024 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to Coronation Street tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Find out how you can join our Coronation Street WhatsApp to keep up with the latest goss from the cobbles here!