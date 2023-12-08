Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Daniel takes revenge on Ryan

Our Coronation Street spoilers tonight can reveal that Daniel Osbourne takes revenge on love rival Ryan Connor after being confronted with video evidence of his affair with Daisy.

Elsewhere, Evelyn has another encounter with thug Terry and his abused dog. But how will Roy react to Evelyn’s next move?

Meanwhile, Asha makes a discovery about Nina. What has Nina done?

Then, Tyrone clashes with Cassie, and dejected Stu makes alternate plans for Christmas… without Eliza.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers tonight in full below.

Daniel tries to put Daisy’s betrayal behind him (Credit: ITV)

Daniel takes his revenge

After seeing video evidence of Ryan and Daisy’s affair, Daniel tells Simon that he’s decided to move on and forget about it. He explains that he knows Daisy loves him and has chosen him.

However, he’s devastated when Ryan tells them that he’s got the gym job and won’t be moving to Glasgow with Crystal.

Furious, Daniel leaves the Bistro and lets himself into the Street Cars flat using Simon’s keys. Once inside, he heads into Ryan’s bedroom.

But what does Daniel have planned?

Determined Daniel heads off to enact his revenge (Credit: ITV)

Evelyn makes her move

Exhausted, Evelyn tells Roy that she didn’t sleep last night for worrying about the dog. When Terry pulls up outside the charity shop, Evelyn looks on as he leaves his dog alone in the van.

Hearing the dog whimpering in the back of the van, Evelyn decides to intervene. But how will Roy react when she returns with Terry’s dog in tow?

Nina tries to get closer to Asha (Credit: ITV)

Nina tries to build bridges with Asha

Determined to spend time together, Nina offers to help Asha out in the shop. However, she then gets a text from Shona asking if she’s on her way.

Nina pretends that she’d forgotten she offered to cover Shona’s shift. As Nina drops her coat off in the back of the shop, Asha scrolls through Nina’s messages.

Her eyes suddenly narrow. What has she discovered on Nina’s phone?

Hope and Cassie have big plans for her birthday (Credit: ITV)

Cassie angers Tyrone

Cassie tells Hope she doesn’t have to go to school on her birthday. Later, the pair return home sporting nose studs.

Tyrone is horrified. His anger only grows when he realises that Hope bunked off school for the day. Furious, he tells that Hope she’s grounded for a month.

Eliza tells Stu that she already has plans for Christmas… and they don’t involve her grandparents (Credit: ITV)

Stu makes a Christmas plan

With Eliza spending Christmas at her dad’s, Stu is feeling dejected. He suggests to Yasmeen that they should open the restaurant on Christmas Day.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

