Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Bethany and Sarah targeted in car accident horror

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Monday, March 4), Harvey gets his own back on Adam and ends up putting Bethany and Sarah’s lives in danger.

After Adam confesses his love for Sarah, Bethany rushes over to comfort her upset mum just as a car heads towards them.

But, has Adam’s deal with Harvey put Bethany and Sarah’s lives at risk in Coronation Street spoilers?

Bethany and Sarah’s lives are on the line (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Bethany and Sarah in huge danger

This evening, Adam and Sarah sign their divorce papers with Adam feeling guilty and upset. He then puts the USB for Harvey’s appeal into a bag.

With Adam labelling the bag ‘The murder of Natasha Blakeman,’ Harvey discovers that the police are onto him and threatens Adam.

Afterwards, Adam begs Sarah to reconsider their divorce as he still loves her. Realising that Sarah is upset, Bethany rushes over to support her mum.

However, a car soon starts heading directly for them. But, will Bethany and Sarah get away unscathed?

Maria has it out with Mason (Credit: ITV)

Liam confides in Jake

At Roy’s, Maria sees Mason and soon lunges for him before being pulled away by Gary.

Mrs Crawshaw later reveals to Gary and Maria that Mason may end up being expelled from school once she has enough evidence against him.

Liam then confesses to Jake that Mason has started to target another lad at school. Jake suggests that Liam tells someone about this but Liam doesn’t want to add any more fuel to the fire. Is he doing the right thing though?

Ryan and Daisy go official (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Carla’s unimpressed by Ryan’s decision

Jenny fails to warm to Ryan and Daisy being together as she watches them kiss each other.

Ryan then heads to Underworld in a bid to find some work but Carla lets him down, unable to provide him with a job.

She’s not impressed when Ryan admits that he and Daisy are now in an official relationship…

Tim’s loyalties are thrown up in the air (Credit: ITV)

Steve asks Tim to turn his back on his team

Steve asks a lot of his friend as he reveals that he’s no longer supporting Weathy County, wanting Tim to also join him in supporting another football team. Will Tim agree?

Fiz is back! (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Fiz returns home

Evelyn and Cassie both suggest that each other moves out so that there’s space in the home once Fiz returns.

As Fiz arrives back, she tells Tyrone that he’ll have to choose between his nan and mum as there’s only enough room for one of them. Who will Ty choose?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

