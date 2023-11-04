Coronation Street spoilers: The end of Underworld as Carla’s lies unravel?

Our latest Coronation Street spoilers can reveal that, as Underworld struggles to make ends meet, Carla tells a terrible lie to the workers. With the money that Stephen stole from the business account still missing, she and Sarah face a last-ditch attempt to keep Underworld afloat.

But, when the workers discover Carla’s lie, her plan to save the business begins to fall apart. Is this the end of Underworld?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Carla returns to face chaos at home and back at the factory (Credit: ITV)

Carla and Sarah try to get Underworld back on track

When Carla arrives home after a fruitless business trip to Spain, she’s still annoyed with Peter for his recent actions. Meanwhile, Sarah feels guilty, knowing that it was Uncle Stephen who ruined Underworld’s reputation.

Carla is furious when she learns that Sarah has given Michael his job back. However, Sarah sticks up for Michael, pointing out that the situation is not Michael’s fault.

Later, Carla is dismissive when Michael reveals that he’s working on some new designs. But when a potential new client comes in for a meeting, Carla has second thoughts, and tells Michael to fetch his portfolio.

Sarah and Carla are horrified to learn that they can no longer pay their staff (Credit: ITV)

Carla tells a lie in Coronation Street spoilers

The next day, with Stephen’s money still nowhere to be found, Sarah and Carla realise that they can no longer pay their staff. The only way of saving Underworld is if they can get the new client order out tomorrow – with cash on delivery.

But if they fail, Underworld is dead in the water.

Carla lies to the workers, telling them that the bank has traced the stolen money. She claims that they’ll all be paid by the end of the day, but they need to crack on with the order.

The workers are furious to learn they’ve been lied to (Credit: ITV)

The Underworld workers strike back

But, as the staff uncover Carla’s lie, they all down tools, refusing to work until they’ve been paid. Carla and Sarah beg them to reconsider – pointing out that if the order doesn’t go out, the factory will go under.

Can they get the workers back on side, or is Underworld doomed?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

