Coronation Street spoilers for Christmas and New Year: Stu tells Yasmeen he paid Dom off

Our Coronation Street spoilers for Christmas and New Year can reveal that guilty Stu Carpenter tells Yasmeen the truth about Dom’s sudden disappearance – admitting that he paid him to leave Weatherfield and daughter Eliza.

But how will Yasmeen react? And will guilt-ridden Stu tell Eliza what he did?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this story in full below.

Stu paid Eliza’s dad, Dom, £10k to leave Weatherfield… and daughter Eliza (Credit: ITV)

Stu is eaten up with guilt over Dom and Eliza

In the café, Eliza sits with her earpods in, refusing to engage with anyone. Yasmeen and Alya look on worried – knowing how upset she was when Dom failed to turn up on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, Stu feels wretched for paying Dom off. He calls Dom and leaves a message for him, saying that Eliza is very upset. He reveals that he thinks he may have made a mistake.

Will Dom answer Stu’s calls for help?

Yasmeen is horrified to hear what Stu did (Credit: ITV)

Stu tells Yasmeen the truth

Later, Stu admits to Yasmeen that it’s his fault that Dom disappeared. He reveals how he paid Dom £10k to stay away from Eliza.

As he explains how he thought it was in Eliza’s best interests, Yasmeen is horrified. He goes on to tell her how Dom now won’t come back.

Afterwards, Yasmeen tells Roy what Stu has done. She laments the fact that she’s fallen for another man who does nothing but lie to her after what happened with ex-husbands Sharif and Geoff.

But what will she do next?

Yasmeen tells Stu to keep his secret to himself (Credit: ITV)

Yasmeen counsels guilty Stu

Stu tells Yasmeen and Alya that he doesn’t want Eliza blaming herself for her Dad’s disappearance. He suggests that it would be best if he tells her the truth about Dom and the £10k.

Yasmeen tells Stu that he should probably not tell Eliza – as he’s the only family she has now, and she’d be terribly hurt and betrayed.

Will Stu listen to Yasmeen’s advice?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

