Coronation Street spoilers: Steve catches Tracy and Tommy together

Coronation Street spoilers for next week have revealed Tracy Barlow being caught in the act with Tommy Orpington!

And who catches her?

Only husband Steve! Oops!

So what’s the story? Read on to find out in Coronation Street spoilers.

Tracy and Tommy want to end their affair (Credit: ITV)

Tracy can’t get enough of Tommy!

With Steve away to France to see daughter Emma, Tracy Barlow is making the most of every stolen moment she can get with Tommy Orpington.

So when she realises Steve’s due back the next day, she tells Tommy to pop into the flower shop to drop off his invoice.

Though really she just wants to spend time with the fit former footballer.

Can Tommy resist Tracy’s charms (Credit: ITV)

Steve’s home in Coronation Street spoilers

Unbeknownst to Tracy, however, Steve has come home from France a day early, hoping to surprise his wife.

He heads home and starts preparing a French buffet, telling Ken and Amy that he plans to impress Tracy and put the zing back in their marriage.

Ooh la la!

Tracy wants her fling to carry on (Credit: ITV)

Caught out!

Meanwhile, over at the flower shop, Tracy’s making plans of her own, as she turns the shop sign to ‘closed’ and locks lips with Tommy O!

Has Steve caught them out? (Credit: ITV)

Surprise!

Steve‘s gone to track down his wayward wife and he’s surprised to find the shop locked. So he rattles on the door and shouts for Tracy, because he knows she’s in there.

Busted!

Knowing she can’t fib about being in the shop, Tracy slowly opens the door, with Tommy behind her.

Steve’s totally gobsmacked! Will he realise what’s going on?!

