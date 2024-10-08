Coronation Street spoilers: Sam rushed to hospital as his attempt to get Nick and Leanne back together goes wrong

In Coronation Street spoilers, Sam Blakeman is rushed to hospital as his attempt to get Nick and Leanne back together backfires horribly. Devastated by Nick and Leanne’s split, Sam plans a romantic meal for them both in the hope that they might settle their differences.

This comes as Nick and Leanne’s relationship crumbled after she discovered he had been having an affair. Sam has taken the news particularly badly, and is determined to get them back together.

However, his attempt to make things right goes terribly wrong when he cuts himself while preparing their romantic dinner. Will Sam be okay?

And, in the wake of Sam’s injury, Leanne comes to a decision. How will Toyah react when Leanne tells her that they need to move out of the flat?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Sam’s attempts to reconcile Nick and Leanne land him in trouble (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Sam makes a plan

Sam puts together a romantic meal at the flat in the hope of getting Leanne and Nick back together. However, disaster strikes when he tries to use a sharp knife to open some oyster.

After cutting himself, he visits Asha and shows her a gash he’s made on his hand. As he shows off his injuries, Sam suddenly grows woozy.

Asha takes Sam to hospital to have stitches put in his hand. How will Nick and Leanne react when they learn that Sam injured himself while trying to get them back together?

Leanne tells Toyah that they should move out of the flat for Nick and Sam’s sake (Credit: ITV)

Leanne makes a move

Later, Leanne tells Toyah that both of them should move out of the flat to help Nick and Sam. She tells Toyah she has rented the salon flat for herself – but Toyah should find her own place.

What will Toyah do?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

