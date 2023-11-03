Coronation Street spoilers: Peter turns to drink as his life turns upside down?

Latest Coronation Street spoilers suggest that Peter Barlow may fall back into old habits and resume drinking. Temptation strikes as Peter’s life continues to unravel after killing Street murderer Stephen.

But with Carla distracted by a striking workforce and a struggling business, can she give Peter the support he needs? Will he return to the demon drink?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Carla is still not happy with Peter (Credit: ITV)

Carla gives Peter the cold shoulder as her work struggles intensify

After a fruitless business trip to Spain, Carla arrives home frustrated and still annoyed with Peter. At work, Sarah feels guilty, knowing that it was Stephen who ruined Underworld’s reputation.

But when Carla learns that Sarah has given Michael his job back, Sarah insists that none of this is Michael’s fault. Michael tells them that he’s been working on some new designs, but Carla is dismissive.

But when a potential new client arrives for a meeting, desperate Carla orders Michael to bring his portfolio. Can Underworld be saved?

Do old habits die hard for Peter? (Credit: ITV)

Carla and Ken worry that Peter is back on the booze

At home, Ken tells Carla that he’s worried Peter may be drinking again. Concerned, they search the flat.

When she discovers that a bottle of whiskey she bought is missing, Carla grows even more worried. Has troubled Peter sunk back into the bottle?

Carla is distracted by the continuing fiasco at work (Credit: ITV)

Underworld on strike

Things go from bad to worse at work when Carla learns that none of the money Stephen stole can be traced. She lies to the Underworld staff, telling them that the money has been found and that they’ll be paid by the end of the day.

But when they learn of Carla’s lies, the gang down tools and refuse to work until they get paid. Can Carla and Sarah salvage their last-ditch order?

With no sign of a paycheck, the Underworld staff down tools (Credit: ITV)

Carla stands by her man

Later, Peter tells Carla that he’ll attend his alcoholics’ anonymous meeting alone, knowing that she’s needed at the factory. Feeling guilty, Carla tells him that some things are more important than work.

Telling him that she’ll go to his meeting with him, Peter is touched. Can she help Peter resist the booze?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

