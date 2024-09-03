In Coronation Street spoilers, Paul Foreman finally takes his last breath, passing away at an unexpected moment. But, with husband Billy nowhere to be found – having lost his phone while out drinking with David the night before – a desperate Summer and Bernie attempt to prolong Paul’s final moments long enough for the pair to say goodbye.

Can Billy make it home in time to say his final farewell to Paul? And how will the grieving family cope when the reality of life without Paul sinks in?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

It’s time to say goodbye to Paul… but will husband Billy make it on time? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Disaster strikes as Paul breathes his last

Complaining of a hangover, Billy suddenly realises that he’s lost his phone. Knowing that it holds all of his photos and memories of a life with Paul, he is thrown into a panic.

Determined to retrieve the missing phone, he sets about retracing his footsteps from the night before. Meanwhile, Summer and Bernie are horrified when they find Paul unresponsive on the sofa, struggling to breathe.

As Summer calls an ambulance, she’s aghast to realise that she has no way of contacting Billy.

With Billy nowhere to be found, Summer and Paul do everything they can to keep Paul alive until the pair can say their final goodbye. Will Billy make it to the hospital in time to say goodbye to Paul?

A lost phone has terrible consequences for Billy (Credit: ITV)

Billy grieves his loss

The next day, Billy wakes up on the sofa. He stares at Paul’s empty wheelchair, hit with the sad reality that life goes on without Paul.

Later, tensions are high between the family as they grieve the loss of Paul.

Can they all come together to plan his funeral?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to Coronation Street next week? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!