Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Paul faces new challenge as he prepares to use feeding tube

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Monday, March 25), Paul gets some difficult news from his speech therapist as he’s advised to use a feeding tube.

Billy then liquidises Paul’s roast dinner to prevent the risk of choking, with Paul struggling to adjust.

Is this the beginning of the end for Paul as his condition worsens in Coronation Street spoilers?

Paul’s meal is liquidised (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Paul adjusts to his new way of eating

Billy arranges for a family roast dinner in celebration of Summer booking her flight to Boston.

Whilst Billy preps the food, Bernie takes Paul to his latest speech therapy appointment.

However, Paul struggles when his speech therapist encourages him to use a feeding tube to prevent choking.

Arriving back at home, Paul joins him family for the roast but has his food liquidised in a bowl.

After the meal, Paul tears up as he realises that this will be his new way of consuming food going forward…

Sarah isn’t impressed (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Sarah rumbles Damon’s lies

Damon gifts Harry his VR headset and apologises to him for not being able to attend his birthday party.

Sarah later chats to Ed about the job he’s doing for Damon and is stunned to realise that her boyfriend has been lying to her. Will she confront him?

Roy promises to pay up (Credit: ITV)

Roy’s sleepwalking is a cause for concern

Nina realises that Roy’s been sleepwalking again tonight as she finds a pan left on the stove.

Roy promises her that it was a one-off event but Nina can’t help but worry for him.

After Nina speaks to Dee-Dee, Roy reassures his solicitor that he’ll pay whatever he must to prove his innocence.

Dee-Dee worries though that the cost of the legal fees will be too much for Roy. Is he in trouble?

Evelyn and Cassie look forwards (Credit: ITV)

Evelyn and Cassie look to the future

This evening, Evelyn keeps the peace with Cassie as she cooks her a lunch and takes her for a drink at the pub.

The mother and daughter agree to move on from the past and look forwards. How long will this last though?

Jenny has a new creative idea for the pub (Credit: ITV)

Daisy isn’t a fan on Jenny’s plans

Jenny shares her idea for a speed dating night in the pub. Glenda likes the idea but Daisy isn’t too keen, despite trying to show her support. Will the night go ahead?

