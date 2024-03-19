Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Paul is told he needs a feeding tube

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal heartbreak for Paul when he visits his speech therapist. Finding out he needs a feeding tube and his speech is deteriorating, is this the beginning of the end for him?

Meanwhile, Daisy and Jenny get a shock when Christina turns up. But can they keep up with their lies?

Also, Glenda is left terrified after the Rovers is robbed. All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers

1. Paul gets bad news

Bernie takes Paul to his appointment with the speech therapist. She confirms his speech and ability to eat solid food have deteriorated. She thinks it is time for a feeding tube to prevent choking.

Paul puts a brave face on it during a family roast dinner for Summer. He has his foods liquidised and assures Billy he’s fine with it.

Billy, Summer, Bernie and Todd tuck into their roast and Paul eats his pureed food. As the plates are being cleared away, Paul fights back tears.

2. Christina blows Daisy’s secret?

Christina arrives at the pub telling Daisy she has nowhere to stay. Although Daisy makes it clear she’s not welcome Ryan feels bad for her.

He insists she must stay and have a drink considering she leant them all that money to buy the Rovers. Christina is intrigued, but can she be trusted not to blow the secret wide open?

3. Glenda attacked as the Rovers is robbed

Glenda is left in charge of the pub and after a fun, but chaotic evening she closes up. But when she heads down to the bar a terrifying sight awaits her…

Two masked burglars are raiding the till. They are also stealing bottles.

They order Glenda to get on the floor and she is terrified but does as she’s told. As the men flee with the takings, Glenda calls the police.

She puts on a brave face when Jenny returns home. Jenny insists she takes the morning off. But when Glenda returns to the bar the next day, she starts reliving the events as it’s clear things are taking a toll on her.

4. Roy raises concerns

Nina finds a smouldering pan in the cafe and Roy realises he must have been sleepwalking again. He assures Nina it won’t happen any more. Roy then tells Dee-Dee he’ll pay whatever it costs to clear his name.

5. Summer leaves

Todd, Billy and Paul prepare to bid Summer farewell. It’s an emotional goodbye as she leaves to study in Boston, America.

6. Cassie and Steve hit it off

Speed dating in the Rovers sees Steve and Tracy sitting opposite each other. They’re unimpressed, but at the next move he’s with Cassie. The two hit it off and Steve suggests the meet up again. Will Cassie agree?

7. Sarah finds out the truth?

Sarah talks to Ed about the job he’s doing for Damon and it soon becomes clear Damon has lied to her. Will Damon manage to talk his way out of this one?

8. Adam tries to build bridges

Sarah goes to see Adam and asks if they can put the sale of the flat on hold. Adam tells her there’s no rush. He then asks if they can be friends again, but Sarah tells him it’s too soon and runs off.

9. Ken pulls!

Steve and Ken head to cocktail night at the Chariot Square Hotel. Soon Debbie approaches them with drinks from a lady at the bar…

Steve is left put out to realise Elspeth has her eye on Ken not him! But will the pair hit it off? And where does this leave Steve?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

