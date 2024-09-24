Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as emotions run high at Paul’s funeral

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Billy and Bernie continue to clash over their plans during Paul’s funeral and memorial rave.

Elsewhere, DS Swain begins the search for Joel Deering’s body.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

1. Emotions are high at Paul’s funeral

Bernie and Billy continue to disagree on every aspect of Paul’s funeral, arguing now over the funeral flowers. Bernie then tells Dev that she has a plan for Paul’s ashes to make up for not giving him the funeral she would’ve liked.

On what would’ve been his and Paul’s first wedding anniversary, emotions are high as Billy conducts Paul’s funeral. Billy tells a drunk Denny to stay out of sight as Paul’s loved ones start filing into the church.

Todd, Summer, Kit, David, Chesney and Dee-Dee all carry Paul’s coffin into the funeral.

Bernie and Gemma follow in behind as Billy stands at the front to conduct the service. Can everyone support each other on this tough day?

Coronation Street spoilers: 2. Bernie throws a memorial rave

Bernie puts the finishing touches into setting up Paul’s memorial rave as she fills the Street with bunting and glow sticks. She also asks Todd to bring Paul’s ashes so that he can have the best spot on the dance floor.

Hungover Billy then heads to the undertakers to collect Paul’s ashes but is taken aback to discover that Bernie has already collected them.

After the rave, Bernie thanks all of the guests for attending and reveals her plans to send Paul’s ashes into space. How will Billy react to Bernie’s plans?

Coronation Street spoilers: 3. Sarah tries to help Bethany

With Sarah waiting for a news from the loan company, she asks Adam to check her voicemails for her. However, when listening, Adam is stunned to hear a voicemail from Damon.

Later on, the CEO of the Turkish cosmetic surgery tells Sarah that they’d like to pay for her hotel fees. Sarah demands that they pay for Bethany’s medical bills but the CEO then hands her Bethany’s consent form…

Audrey then suggests that the family exposes the cosmetic surgery company online as they refuse to pay Bethany’s medical bills.

Gail suggests putting the Platt family home up for sale to pay the fees, but David tells her that this would make them homeless. Daniel then thinks about using some of Bertie’s trust fund to help out, but Ken has his concerns… How will everyone come up with the funds?

4. Fiz has a lot on her plate

With Fiz experiencing dizziness, she books herself a GP appointment. Ty then tells Hope and Ruby that Fiz isn’t feeling well. The couple soon have more to deal with when they find a vape in Hope’s pencil case.

Hope’s rather pleased with herself when she admits that she stole it from the corner shop…

5. Carla gets some unwanted mail

Ryan turns up at the factory with an official looking letter. Carla soon reads it as her face drops.

At Roy’s, Ryan tells Lisa that Carla’s stressed about the plea hearing. However, Lisa wonders if something else is bothering her. Will Carla open up to her?

Coronation Street spoilers: 6. Lisa searches for Joel’s body

Dee-Dee receives a voicemail from Joel and plays it to Lisa. Lisa reckons it might be a suicide note. Kit manages to track down Joel’s phone location and finds his car parked under a bridge, with a note on the dashboard.

Lisa then announces that they’re now looking for Joel’s body. But, is all as it seems?

7. Dee-Dee has her doubts

Dee-Dee faces Joel’s dad and suggests that Joel has gone on the run. Lisa then gets involved and advises Dee-Dee to accept that Joel is dead. But, is he?

8. Stu uncovers Mason’s secret

With Mason at Speed Daal early for work, Mason admits that he slept in the restaurant to avoid being beaten up by his brothers. Will Stu be able to help Mason after this confession?

