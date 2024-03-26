Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Bethany exposes Daisy and Jenny

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Daisy and Jenny’s secret is out when Bethany investigates. But will Carla forgive them for the theft?

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Steve and Tracy reunite, but he has info on Tommy he’s keeping from her. What will happen when she finds out the truth?

Also, Maria is struggling and Gemma and Chesney continue to butt heads.

Coronation Street spoilers

1. Daisy splashes the cash

Daisy climbs out of Tim’s taxi laden with shopping bags. Bethany sees her and comments that she must have spent a fortune. Daisy insists it’s all from charity shops in Alderly Edge.

However, soon Jenny finds out and has a go at Daisy for spending so much money. She tells her they have to keep a low profile money-wise. Bethany overhears and then Tim comments he picked Daisy up from Manchester City Centre, not Alderly Edge. Suspicious Bethany decides to find out what’s going on…

2. Bethany digs for evidence

Bethany tries to get on better with Daisy, calling at the pub offering to help with dinner. But then Bethany purposely burns the apple pie so Daisy has to leave to buy another one. Bethany then seizes the opportunity to rifle through some drawers and quickly stuff something in her handbag. Has she discovered the truth?

3. Jenny confesses

Jenny panics when Carla makes a dig about accusations made by Bethany. Rushing out, Jenny confronts Daisy about flashing her new designer bag at the karaoke night. But she has no idea the microphone is picking up her every word.

Clocking something strange going on, Carla finds Jenny upset and asks her directly about Bethany’s suspicions over Stephen’s money. Jenny can’t take it any more and tells Carla everything. She insists she was always planning to pay it back. But will Carla forgive her?

4. Steve and Tracy reunite

Steve reads the letter from Tommy which invites Tracy to move to Spain with him. However, rather than giving it to her, be hides it.

Meanwhile, Tracy admits to Amy she misses having a man in her life. When Steve returns home he’s stunned to find Tracy there. She tells him Tommy was a blip and she wants them to get back together.

Steve accepts and goes out for celebratory wine. However, when he burns Tommy’s letter determined to save his marriage, will he be caught out?

5. Tracy’s farewell

Ken plans a farewell drink in the Rovers to send Tracy off for her new life in Spain. As her family and friends toast her, Steve storms in.

He sits reading his newspaper determined not to appear bothered. But Amy knows different and she feels for her dad. Will Tracy really leave him?

More Coronation Street spoilers

6. Maria’s anxiety threatens her job

Maria reluctantly returns to work, but has secretly installed cameras at home to watch Liam. She’s soon doing a bride’s hair at the salon.

But Maria keeps stopping to take sneaky looks at her phone. She panics when Liam disappears to the bathroom then doesn’t come out for a while, so she leaves the bride in the lurch and rushes off home.

7. Roy still under pressure

In the cafe, a customer makes comments to Roy about Lauren’s disappearance. Bernie and David rush to Roy’s defence, but Roy is devastated to realise the trouble he’s brought into everyone’s lives.

8. Gemma and Ches butt heads again

Linda calls to collect Joseph for his uniform fitting for Oakhill. However, Chesney insists he’s paying for it.

Gemma is absolutely furious, knowing they don’t have the money. Can Dev help Chesney raise the funds and appease Gemma?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

