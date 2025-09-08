Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as the aftermath of the hit and run causes tensions

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, the aftermath of the hit and run causes tensions between Carl and Kit.

Also, Tyrone wakes up in the hospital and can’t feel his legs.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Lisa demands answers in Coronation Street spoilers next week

Lisa enters DI Costello’s office and demands answers over Becky’s death but it appears she’s talking to a brick wall. She then threatens to take the story to the press if he doesn’t spill the beans.

Carla later encourages Lisa to tell Betsy the truth about Becky but Lisa is determined to protect Betsy.

2. Someone’s watching

A mysterious person secretly watches one Weatherfield resident… Who are they? And, what do they want?

3. The police interview Dylan

Jess takes Dylan into the station to be interviewed as he claims he was at the hospital when the accident happened.

Will the police let him go though?

4. Kit deals with Carl

Brody reassures Kit Green that he and Dylan weren’t involved in the hit and run. He was having a seizure at the time.

Brody then tells Carl that they abandoned the car before going to the hospital. Carl then tells him that the car must’ve been stolen before the accident.

With Kit keeping a watchful eye on him, Carl meets up with Fiona and tells her he had no choice but to torch the car.

Kit sees the pair interacting and confronts Carl, asking him why he’s talking to a known criminal… What will Carl say?

5. Fiz stays by Tyrone’s side in Coronation Street spoilers next week

At the hospital, Tyrone wakes up and tells Fiz that he can’t feel his legs. Will he regain the feeling?

6. Theo tries to hide his anger

Todd Grimshaw and Theo Silverton move into the corner shop flat, but Theo’s not happy when Todd invites George in for a drink.

Theo’s angered further when Todd bails on attending his meeting with Dee-Dee over keeping his access to Millie and Miles.

7. Todd’s party sends Theo spiralling

Theo tells Todd that Danielle would fume if she saw the state of the flat. Theo then heads out as Todd, Brian, George and Billy try to clean the flat.

They then finish and have a bite to eat and a little dance but Theo returns and isn’t impressed by what he sees.

8. Carl wants to play Tracy at her own game

Tracy continues to demand money from Carl Webster in exchange for keeping his affair with Abi a secret from Kevin. As Tracy demands the entire sum by the end of play that day, Abi considers fessing up to Kev.

Carl considers getting their own back on Tracy instead… Soon enough, Tracy finds the flower shop being destroyed by a masked thug. But, will she back off from Carl?

Read more: Coronation Street star Jonathan Howard dishes dirt on dangerous Abi affair with Carl: ‘She’s risking everything’

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!