Coronation Street spoilers: Gail rushed to hospital as Jesse makes a startling discovery at the Platts’

In Coronation Street spoilers, Gail is rushed to the hospital in a shocking scene just as her friend Jesse makes a big discovery at her home.

Gail and Jesse reunited following a time apart after meeting a while ago. Eileen spotted the familiar face, who she used to be in a relationship with.

While he’s been trying to make a home on the cobbles and integrate himself into Platt family life, other members of the family aren’t so sure…

Read Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Gail gets hurt, but Jesse is there to help (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Jesse returns

Eileen arrived back from Thailand to find her ex-boyfriend Jesse climbing out of a taxi on Coronation Street. She is baffled by his arrival and wonders what Jesse wants.

Soon enough, Gail arrived back in Weatherfield, also shocked to see Jesse. She revealed to Eileen that she and Jesse met many years ago in Thailand. Jesse insisted he wanted to check on Gail and as a result she quickly ushered him into No.8.

The Platts were equally as confused by Jesse’s arrival as Eileen and Gail. While Adam was discussing Damon’s money with Daniel, Jesse pointed out that he recognised him from Sarah’s wedding pictures.

But, what does he want?

However, with Bethany falling ill and needing plenty of cash to get her back from Turkey, Gail has been distracted. Since his arrival on the cobbles, Gail put the house up for sale, leaving David and Shona worried as they can’t afford to buy it themselves.

A family battle ensued, with David being angry at the “for sale” sign.

Coronation Street spoilers: Gail gets hurt

Things are set to get worse after Carla informs David and Shona this week that she’s made an offer on their house.

Not feeling happy about the news, an escalating row breaks out between Jesse, Sarah and David as Gail snaps and urges her kids out of the house.

To keep him busy, Jesse is sent to find Lily’s bicycle pump in a cupboard. However, he finds something shocking…

What could it be?

We’re aware of some dodgy things happening in No.8… think Callum Logan’s body, or a sinkhole – but this takes Jesse’s breath away.

However, this is put to the back of his mind when Gail appears in a panic. She is clutching her arm in agony and Jesse quickly calls an ambulance…

David is not happy with Jesse (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: what is David hiding?

In shock, David, Sarah and Nick arrive on the street as Gail is taken away to the hospital.

Feeling guilty, David and Sarah blame themselves for starting the row with Jesse.

But he is a man on a mission. After his discovery under the stairs, Jesse fishes for a confession from David.

Will David own up to Jesse?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

