Our Coronation Street spoilers for next week can reveal that Daniel is horrified to learn that Daisy and Ryan have been having an affair behind his back. But how will he react to the news that Ryan is planning on staying in Weatherfield?

Elsewhere, Nina is upset when Asha grows closer to flirty Isla. Meanwhile, vengeful Gemma lays a trap for Big Garth after getting some bad news about mum Bernie.

Then, Evelyn and Roy come between a bully and his dog, and Cassie’s latest actions infuriate Tyrone.

Read all of these Coronation Street spoilers and more below.

Coronation Street spoilers

1. Daniel learns the truth as Ryan comes to a decision

Ryan tells Crystal about a new job opportunity at the gym. Conflicted, she pretends that she’s thrilled for him. Afterwards, she tells Daisy and Daniel and that she’s moving to Glasgow, and had been hoping he might go with her and she’d value their opinion. How will Daisy react?

The next day, Ryan tells Crystal that he is still going for the interview at the gym as he wants to keep his options open. But when Ryan blanks Daisy in the cafe, Crystal demands to know if there is something going on between them.

Afterwards, Daisy goes to tell Ryan that Crystal is suspicious. Unaware that his camera is still on from his interview video practice, Ryan tells her that he still has feelings for her – and that the sex was fantastic. Daisy makes a sharp exit when Simon suddenly returns home.

Later, with Ryan at work, Simon grows intrigued when he spots the camera.

Elsewhere, Daniel receives a message from Simon containing a video link.

Daniel watches the video of Ryan and Daisy – devastated to hear them talking about how they had slept together.

Later, Daniel tells Simon that he knows Daisy loves him. He says that he has decided to move on and forget about her affair with Ryan.

However, he’s devastated when Ryan reveals that he has got the gym job – and won’t be moving to Glasgow with Crystal.

Leaving Daisy at the Bistro, Daniel heads for Daniel’s flat and lets himself in. But what does he have planned?

2. Vengeful Gemma lays a trap for Big Garth

The Winter/Brown family are devastated when Bernie is sentenced to three months in prison for handling dodgy goods. She is told that she has to serve at least half of the sentence. Furious, Gemma lures Big Garth to Victoria Street.

But what does she have planned?

3. Isla comes between Nina and Asha

Asha meets up with Isla to study, She is taken aback when Isla tells her that she would rather go get drunk at the Bistro. There, tipsy Isla reveals that her ex-boyfriend is pestering her – but she’s gone off men, and is thinking of trying women instead.

Nina arrives at the Bistro, only to find Asha and Isla giggling and holding hands.

The next day, Nina tells Shona that she wants to talk to Asha about how she feels. Elsewhere, Isla tells Asha that she likes her, but respects the fact she’s with Nina.

Nina’s taken aback when Asha reveals that Isla has switched mentors because Isla has a crush on her.

At work, Nina offers to help Asha out in the shop. When Nina gets a text from Shona asking if she’s on her way, Nina pretends she’d forgotten about her shift.

While Nina heads into the back room of the shop, Asha scrolls through Nina’s messages and her eyes narrow. What has she discovered?

4. Evelyn stands up to a bully

Out on the street, Evelyn sees a man mistreating his dog. Growing angry, she tells him off.

When the man grows aggressive, Roy comes to Evelyn’s aid. However, he’s left terrified when Terry, the dog’s owner, turns on him instead.

As Roy films Terry and the dog on his phone, Cassie and Tyrone come to help, calling the police. The next day, Evelyn tells Roy she couldn’t sleep for worrying about the dog.

When Terry pulls up outside the charity shop, she is appalled to see him leave his dog alone in the van. How will Roy react when she returns home – with Terry’s dog in tow?

5. Cassie angers Tyrone

Cassie enthusiastically sets about decorating No.9 for Christmas. Tyrone agrees when she suggests that they throw a birthday party for Hope – but Hope doesn’t seem very keen.

Later, Cassie tells Hope she doesn’t have to go to school on her birthday. Tyrone is furious when the pair return home sporting nose studs. Realising that Hope bunked off school for the piercing, Tyrone grounds her for a month.

6. Stu tries to build bridges

Roy suggests to Stu he should try to build bridges with Dom and Eliza by inviting them over for Christmas dinner.

But when Stu learns that Eliza has other plans for Christmas, he tells Yasmeen that they should open the restaurant on Christmas Day. How will Yasmeen react?

7. Lauren’s mystery boyfriend has Max worried

Lauren receives a parcel containing a beautiful necklace inside. When she calls into the cafe, Max and Shona immediately notice her sparkly new jewellery.

Lauren tells them that it’s a present from her rich boyfriend. She says that he’s taking her out for a meal in town later. But who is Lauren’s mystery man?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

