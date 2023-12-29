Our Coronation Street spoilers for January 8 – 12 can reveal that Aadi Alahan’s life is in danger after he shares a kiss with Nina. But, as a faulty carbon monoxide detector renders him unconscious, will he survive?

Elsewhere, Paul asks Abi for a favour, while Cassie and Evelyn track down Terry’s puppy farm. But can Cassie be trusted t0 work in Evelyn and the dogs’ best interests?

Meanwhile, Damon inadvertently puts Ed in temptation’s way, just as he suffers a massive setback of his own. Then, Carla struggles with nephew Bobby.

1. Aadi dies after kissing Nina?

Dev announces his plans for a special birthday meal for Asha and Aadi. Asha doesn’t have the heart to tell him that she’d rather do something else, and persuades Aadi to join her at the birthday lunch.

Aadi invites Amy as well and Asha and Nina urge Aadi to declare his feelings for her.

In the cafe, Bobby meets Amy and asks Aadi if she’s single. When Aadi tells Bobby she’s off the market, Amy is furious – telling Aadi that she won’t be attending his birthday party.

Later, Asha receives a call from university. She tells Amy that someone reported Isla for having an inappropriate interest in her – and she knows who it might be.

Asha accuses Nina of reporting Isla out of jealousy. Afterwards, Aadi finds Nina in Victoria Gardens.

The pair talk about the arguments they’ve had with Amy and Asha.

When Aadi compliments Nina, the pair kiss.

Aadi and Nina agree to never mention their kiss again. As Dev serves their birthday lunch, Asha unwraps her present from Aadi and is shocked to find a beautiful bracelet.

Seeing the guilty look on their faces, Asha demands Aadi explain himself. Aadi and Nina are forced to admit that they shared a kiss.

Afterwards, Asha lets herself into Aadi’s flat to find him dozing on the sofa. She hurls the bracelet at him and snaps that she never wants to see him again, storming out.

But, unknown to Asha, Aadi lies unconscious – the broken carbon monoxide alarm on the side. Will they realise the danger before Aadi dies?

2. Paul asks a favour of Abi

Paul asks Todd to help him end his life when the time comes. As Todd refuses, Paul accepts it’s too much to ask but explains he’s terrified of becoming a hostage inside his own body.

Sympathetic Todd takes Paul to the surgery, where Paul says how he’s in great pain and needs morphine.

To Todd’s relief, Dr Gaddas refuses to prescribe it. Later, in the Rovers, an empathetic Abi overhears Paul complaining to Todd that he couldn’t get a prescription for morphine.

Back at the flat, Todd’s surprised to see Abi arrive. But all becomes clear when Paul asks Abi to score him some drugs. Will Abi help Paul?

3. Evelyn is in the frame after Cassie steals from Terry

Evelyn searches the internet for evidence of Terry’s puppy farm. Later, seeing Terry exiting the pound shop with a tray of puppy food, she decides to follow him.

However, when Terry catches Evelyn tailing him, he threatens her with violence. Later, Evelyn and Cassie show Roy a puppy for sale online, believing Terry to be the unseen person holding it in the photo.

Cassie tracks Terry down to a house in the Precinct. She visits, pretending she bought a large delivery of dog food.

Cassie climbs in through the downstairs window of a house into a room full of crates of puppies and a bag of cash nearby.

As Terry enters with a baseball bat, he’s distracted by a noise outside. Cassie stuffs the cash into her pockets and gathers up the puppies to make her escape. Suddenly, Terry enters the room and surveys the open cages.

Afterwards, Craig visits the cafe with news that Terry’s been seriously assaulted after Evelyn was seen arguing with him outside his house. Cassie watches as Evelyn is taken away in Craig’s police car.

The next day, Craig assures Evelyn that she’s no longer under suspicion. Cassie hides her unease as Craig informs them that they’re still looking for Terry’s attacker and that same person stole a large amount of cash. At No.9, Hope catches Cassie with a bag full of cash who offers her a slice of the money if in return if she keeps her gob shut.

4. Ed struggles with temptation in Coronation Street spoilers

Damon hands Ed an envelope of cash to buy supplies for the bar renovation. However, he’s oblivious to Ed’s gambling addiction.

Afterwards, Dee-Dee tells Damon that her dad is a gambling addict. She explains that he can’t be subjected to any undue stress.

Thinking of the wad of cash he just gave to Ed, Damon panics. Will Ed give in to temptation?

5. Damon is feeling crushed

Later, Damon answers Harvey’s non-stop calls. Growing angry, he threatens to kill Harvey – but kicks himself when he realises that Sarah’s overheard.

As Ed tries to persuade Sarah that Damon’s a changed man and is trying to turn his life around, she admits that she may have been too quick to judge. She suggests to Damon that they meet for a drink later. But, as thrilled Damon heads down the street, he’s horrified to discover that his car has been crushed.

6. Bobby causes mayhem for Carla

Carla’s irritated when she has to cut short a call with an important client because of Bobby distracting the machinists from their work.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

