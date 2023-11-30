Coronation Street spoilers: Evelyn threatened by Terry over the missing dog

Our Coronation Street spoilers for upcoming episodes can reveal that Evelyn finds herself menaced by the threatening Terry after stealing his dog. Has she bitten off more than she can chew with the dangerous dog owner?

In next week’s episodes, Evelyn clashes with thuggish Terry over his treatment of his dog. Infuriated by his abuse, she breaks into his van and steals the mistreated dog.

But how will Evelyn cope when menacing Terry comes looking for his dog? And how far is he prepared to go to get her back?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Evelyn is horrified when Terry comes looking for his dog (Credit: ITV)

Terry tracks down guilty Evelyn

As the storyline continues, Hope and Ruby fuss over the dog that Evelyn stole from Terry. They announce that they’ve decided to call her Taylor – after Taylor Swift.

Meanwhile, Terry corners Evelyn in the precinct. She denies knowing anything about his dog. Once back on the street, she is horrified to see Cassie taking Taylor out for a walk.

Terrified of being spotted, she hustles them back home. Meanwhile, Terry secretively watches from across the street.

What does he have planned?

Terry demands to know where his dog is (Credit: ITV)

Terry menaces Evelyn in the shop

Later, Terry tracks down Evelyn to the shop during her shift. Flipping the sign on the door to ‘closed’, he locks them both inside.

Advancing upon Evelyn, he demands to know where the dog is.

When Dev finds the door locked, he and Gary try to break the door open. But will they be in time to save Evelyn?

Terry turns his attention to terrified Tyrone (Credit: ITV)

Terry threatens Tyrone

The next day, Tyrone hopes that they’ve seen the last of Terry. However, his hopes are dashed when Terry calls in to see him at the garage.

He hands Tyrone his contact details, and tells him to return the dog by 6.00pm – otherwise he’ll regret it.

However, Roy has already taken the dog to the rescue centre. Tyrone and Evelyn realise that they’ve no choice but to get the dog back and return her to Terry.

But will the trouble end there? Or is Evelyn in even more danger?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!