In Coronation Street spoilers, Dee-Dee Bailey and DS Lisa Swain continue to search for the evidence they need to stop evil Joel Deering once and for all. And, as they investigate a new lead, it appears that they may have found what they need.

Elsewhere, Betsy breaks down as she tells Carla and her mum that she’s done something really bad. And, as she attends a meeting with her social worker, Lauren gets some upsetting news.

Will Dee-Dee and Lisa’s discovery clear Lauren’s name?

Read Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Coronation Street spoilers: Dee-Dee and Lisa get a break in the case

Dee-Dee and Lisa are horrified to see Joel serve Carla a letter informing her that proceedings have commenced against her for slander. Elsewhere, Lauren gets a visitor in hospital who may be able to stop Joel once and for all…

Meanwhile, having spotted the bistro van with a dashcam, Lisa and Dee-Dee go through the footage, hoping to find which company sent Joel his abortion-inducing drugs. Learning that it came from a private health clinic, Lisa calls them to find details of the sender.

Have they finally found the evidence they need against Joel?

Is this finally the end for Joel? (Credit: ITV)

Betsy’s in trouble

Meanwhile, Betsy summons Sabrina to the precinct. She tells her that she’s done something really bad. Later, Betsy breaks down in front of Carla. She also tells her that she’s done something not too clever at all.

Lisa arrives at the factory, where Betsy tells her everything. Lisa tells her that they need to go to the police station.

What has Betsy done?

Meanwhile, at the hospital, Dee-Dee accompanies Lauren to a meeting with her social worker. The social worker tell Lauren that she’ll have to be monitored, as she’s still under investigation for trying to abort her baby.

Can Lisa and Dee-Dee clear Lauren’s name?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

