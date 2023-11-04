Coronation Street spoilers: Bernie arrested as desperate attempt to help Paul backfires

Our latest Coronation Street spoilers can reveal that the police are to arrest Bernie Winter after her attempt to help son Paul backfires. Will she be sent to prison as Paul’s health continues to deteriorate?

This comes amidst a week of setbacks for the family – as Joseph is taken ill, and Paul receives some devastating news about his condition.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Bernie’s dodgy dealings with Big Garth are set to land her in even bigger trouble (Credit: ITV)

Paul’s news shocks hard-up Bernie

Paul tells Bernie that he’s applied for a Personal Independence Payment, but it will take 11 weeks. Bernie is horrified by the news, and wonders how he’ll cope until then.

Later, she meets with Big Garth. She and asks him to flog the rest of their dodgy gear at a lower price, explaining how she desperately needs the money.

Big Garth hands Bernie a wad of cash… unaware that the police are watching (Credit: ITV)

The police arrest Bernie for her dodgy dealings

In the precinct, Big Garth hands Bernie a wad of cash. Unbeknownst to them both, a police officer is watching, and taking photos.

As Bernie heads home, the police arrest her on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

The MND specialist gives Paul some devastating news (Credit: ITV)

Bernie despairs as Paul hit with devastating prognosis

The next day, Bernie tells Dev that the police will have to wait, as she’s taking Paul to see his speech therapist. She worries when she sees the look on the therapist’s face after Paul tells her about his recent coughing fits.

When Paul meets with the MND specialist, Bernie’s week goes from bad to worse. The MND nurse informs them that Paul’s prognosis is especially bad – and that he only has 6-12 months left to live.

Then, Abi tells Bernie that Gemma has rushed Joseph into A&E. With her family falling apart, Bernie tells Abi that she feels that she is to blame – having being such a bad mother to Paul.

Can the family recover?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

