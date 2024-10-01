Coronation Street spoilers: After a terrifying day, Carla and Swain share a tender moment, will it lead to more?

In next week’s Coronation Street spoilers, Carla and Lisa share a tender moment. After a very difficult day at court, things go from bad to worse for Carla when she is confronted by Tom, the father of the boy she knocked over with her car.

Carla finds some comfort in Lisa, but their moment leaves her feeling confused. Does Lisa feel the same way?

All this and more in new Coronation Street spoilers.

Is something brewing between Carla and Lisa? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Carla shares a moment with Lisa

Carla’s day goes from bad to worse when Betsy tells an important client that she is in court for ABH. Sally also admits Sarah is currently in Turkey.

Later at court, Carla comes face to face with Tom, the father of the boy she knocked over. She heads back to the factory from court and takes her anger out on Betsy and Sarah as the client is not impressed.

Carla is unaware that Tom has followed her back to the factory following their earlier confrontation. He suddenly appears and as a result, she’s startled, especially as his anger is evident.

However, things eventually begin to look up for Carla. She seeks comfort in Lisa and the pair share a tender moment. Carla is left feeling confused.

Has Lisa felt it too?

Carla is left feeling confused (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere in Coronation Street spoilers

Also in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers, emotions run high as Billy unveils Paul’s wish list to the family. He reveals Paul’s VHS tapes are to be given to Bernie, a special mug to Summer, a hoodie to Gemma and a heartfelt message for Kit.

Meanwhile, David tells Shona that Gail’s taken out a bridging loan to pay for Bethany’s medevac flight home. He reveals this means Gail is now committed to selling the house.

How will Shona react to the news?

Elsewhere, Mason sets off to his college course with Stu and Yasmeen wishing him luck. He bumps into Betsy in the precinct, leading to the duo comparing the terrible day they’ve both experienced.

