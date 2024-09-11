Coronation Street won’t be airing tonight (Wednesday, September 11) due to the National Television Awards, and soap fans are very disappointed.

Fans of the ITV soap are unimpressed that it won’t be airing tonight after Paul Foreman’s heartbreaking death in Monday evening’s episode (September 9). Corrie fans won’t get their next soap fix until Friday, which has left them understandably outraged.

Paul passed away in heartbreaking scenes (Credit: ITV)

Paul’s death

After months of struggling with his failing health, Paul finally succumbed to his MND in Monday’s episode of Coronation Street. The heartbreaking scenes saw Paul take his final breaths in the hospital, surrounded by his family.

While Bernie, Gemma and Summer were all by his side to say their goodbyes, Paul’s husband Billy was absent, after misplacing his phone the night before. In a cruel twist of fate, Billy failed to arrive at the hospital in time to see Paul before he passed.

The scenes marked the end of Paul’s storyline, which began last year when he found out he had Motor Neurone Disease following an accident.

Paul died after battling MND (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans disappointed as soap isn’t airing tonight

Fans of Coronation Street have been left disappointed after it was revealed they’ll have to wait until Friday for their next soap fix.

Corrie won’t be airing tonight due to the National Television Awards taking place. ITV will be showing coverage of the annual awards bash from 8pm – 10.35pm. This means Coronation Street can’t air in its usual 8pm slot.

Fans have been left unhappy by the schedule changes, following an incredibly emotional episode of Corrie on Monday in which Paul passed away.

Taking to social media, one fan said: “Fuming Emmerdale and Corrie aren’t on! Fuming! How can you leave us on 2 cliffhangers?! Wrong on sooo many levels.”

Another viewer added: “They could show Corrie on ITV2 but they are oblivious to knowing this.”

A third complained: “Why don’t they just put it on ITVX ???? Or does that make too much sense? Sooooo annoying!!”

However, others have been busy praising Paul’s emotional death scenes. Some fans have branded the episode the “best ever,” despite being reduced to tears.

“Best episode ever!! Sad and depressing,” one soap fan said. A second added: “I’m an absolute wreck after Corrie – what a brilliant episode.” A final viewer said: “Brilliant storyline and an excellent episode with some super acting. So moving.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

