Coronation Street Sarah Platt’s teen pregnancy storyline and birth to Bethany

When Sarah Platt was a teen, she was involved in a pregnancy storyline which saw her give birth to Bethany in Coronation Street.

Sarah had only just turned into a teenager when she gave birth.

Here’s a look back at the memorable storyline and how it played out.

Sarah’s pregnancy was quite the shock (Credit: ITV/ Shutterstock)

Sarah’s pregnancy discovery

When Sarah was 13, she started going off her food which concerned Gail.

Gail then sat with her while she ate and monitored how much she ate. However, one day Sarah started throwing up her food which made Gail concerned that she could have an eating disorder.

Taking Sarah to the doctors, she was stunned to discover that her teenage daughter was five months pregnant.

From this moment on, Sarah’s family rallied around to support her, with Martin Platt even staying with the family and putting his plan to run away with secret lover Rebecca Hopkins on hold.

Sarah gave birth at 13 (Credit: ITV/ Shutterstock)

Coronation Street Sarah teen pregnancy: Baby daddy drama

Sarah kept the identity of her baby daddy a secret, but Candice Stowe worked it out after learning of her friend’s pregnancy.

Gail and Martin has assumed that an older boy had taken advantage of Sarah, shocked to discover that the baby’s father – Neil Fearns – attended Weatherfield Comprehensive.

The family kept Sarah’s pregnancy a secret to begin with, with Gail suggesting that they went on a trip to Canada to visit Uncle Stephen. Sarah could have the baby there and then Gail could tell everyone it was hers when they returned.

However, Audrey ended up letting the secret slip and the family were soon hot gossip on the Street.

Bethany’s dad didn’t stick around and Sarah soon got rid of boyfriend Glen (Credit: ITV/ Shutterstock)

Birth of Bethany

In 2000, Sarah gave birth to a baby girl called Bethany Platt. She struggled with looking after her initially, grateful for her neighbour Alison Webster’s help minding her.

However, with Alison having recently lost a baby of her own, she ended up running off with Bethany. Alison eventually gave Bethany back before being hit by a lorry.

Bethany’s christening was very dramatic, with David causing a scene after being arrested for shoplifting. Candice and Hayley and Roy Cropper were made Bethany’s godparents.

While raising Bethany, Sarah struggled to date boys. She dumped her first boyfriend Glen Middleham after he started making up rumours that they’d slept together.

A few years later, at age 16, Sarah would give birth to another baby – this time a boy called Billy. However, Billy was sadly born prematurely and passed away.

Sarah and Billy’s father Todd still reference their late baby in current Coronation Street episodes.

