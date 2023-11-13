Coronation Street star Sam Aston announces wife Briony pregnant with baby girl following miscarriage

Chesney Brown and Coronation Street star Sam Aston has announced some exciting news today (Monday, November 13).

He and his wife Briony are expecting a third child after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage.

As well as this announcement, they’ve also revealed the baby’s gender.

Sam Aston announces baby news after wife’s miscarriage

Actor Sam Aston and his wife Briony have announced today that they’re expecting their third child.

However, they’ve also sadly confirmed Briony originally being pregnant with twins.

She unfortunately miscarried one of the babies due to ‘Vanishing Twin Syndrome’ which was discovered during one of their early scans.

This news comes after Sam and Briony opened up about having two other miscarriages after the birth of their daughter, Daisy.

Speaking to OK! magazine, Briony explained that her pregnancy is ‘bittersweet,’ sharing: “Then we started thinking, ‘We could have had two… Will the living twin always wonder, “What if?” and ‘Will they feel lonely?’ We found ourselves questioning what could have been, while feeling grateful for what we’ve got.”

Coronation Street star Sam Aston reveals baby gender

As well as sharing this major family update, Sam and Briony have also discovered their baby’s gender.

Briony had an instinct that the baby was a boy, being shocked when she found out the unborn baby’s actual gender.

The couple confirmed that they’re expecting a baby girl, with Briony admitting: “We even had a boy’s name all ready. So to then find out that it’s a girl, it makes me feel that maybe the twin we lost was a boy.”

Sam and Briony’s baby girl is due in Spring next year as they both plan on having a home birth.

This baby girl is set to be the couple’s third child, joining children Sonny and Daisy.

