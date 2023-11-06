Coronation Street star Ryan Early has sparked rumours that he is leaving the soap as he revealed a new role away from Weatherfield. The actor, who plays businessman Darren Vance, revealed his new role on Instagram.

Ryan joined the soap in July this year. A business associate of Dev’s, their relationship was soured when Dev’s son, Aadi, had an affair with his wife, Courtney.

When their relationship became public, Courtney and Aadi doubled down on their affair – and have since moved in together – to Dev’s consternation. However, in last week’s episodes, Courtney finally dumped Aadi.

She revealed that she had decided to reconcile with Darren.

Ryan plays businessman Darren (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Ryan Early reveals new role away from Corrie

Posting on his Instagram account yesterday (November 5), Ryan revealed that he will be playing Prince Charming in a Darlington pantomime production of Cinderella.

“If anyone’s North East at Christmas, I’m giving my Prince Charming in Cinderella in Darlington.” Ryan said, sharing a picture of the poster. “There will be Robbie Williams, Katy Perry and Dirty Dancing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Early (@ryanearlyactor)

Exciting news – but what does Ryan’s new job mean for his place on Corrie?

Courtney broke up with Aadi last week (Credit: ITV)

Darren and Courtney to leave as Stephanie Davis axed?

This follows news that actress Stephanie Davis has been axed from the soap. The Sun reported last week that Stephanie, who plays Courtney, will not be returning to the soap following her split from Aadi.

A source claimed: “Steph was over the moon to land a part on Corrie after things went so wrong on Hollyoaks and she had genuinely impressed with her work and commitment to the ITV soap.

“Naturally she’d hoped that maneater Courtney could stick around for a good few years but bosses feel like the story arc is complete – she’s not being killed off, though, so there’s no reason why Courtney couldn’t one day return and the door remains open to Steph.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!