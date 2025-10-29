Coronation Street won’t air tonight as (you guessed it) live sports coverage takes over the ITV schedule this Wednesday (October 29).

Fans will have to wait until tomorrow night (Thursday, October 30) to find out what’s next for the Driscolls.

Here’s exactly when you can catch the next ep of Corrie!

Coronation Street replaced in schedule change tonight

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. However, tonight will be an exception to this pattern as Corrie will not air as expected.

Instead, live coverage of the Carabao Cup will air on ITV between 7.30PM to 10.20PM. This will see Newcastle Utd take on Spurs, with an 8pm kick-off.

This will force the next episode of Coronation Street to move to tomorrow’s ITV evening slot. Coronation Street will now air at 8pm on tomorrow for 1 hour, followed by ITV’s new drama, The Hack.

For those who don’t wish to wait until tomorrow evening to watch the next episode of Corrie, the episode will also be made available for early streaming on ITVX and YouTube from 7am.

Asha continues to struggle in Corrie tomorrow

On Thursday night, Gemma tries to share her own experience will mental health struggles with Asha Alahan in a bid to help her.

But, Asha soon relives her trauma when she starts to hear Naomi’s voice in her head.

Maggie Driscoll sees Asha struggling and tries to comfort her by offering her some valuable words of wisdom.

Elsewhere, Carla returns home but Becky Swain bursts her happy bubble by telling her that she’s been staying at No.6 while she’s been away.

And, Dee-Dee Bailey has good news for boyfriend Ollie as she informs him that all charges against him have now been dropped.

Ollie then tells dad Ben all about the car accident and how the car involved had a dodgy MOT. When Kevin hears the words ‘dodgy MOT’ though, he starts up a public display of hatred towards brother Carl.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

