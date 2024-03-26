Coronation Street: Peter Ash has his portrayal of Paul spot on, fans praise

Paul Foreman received some upsetting news from his speech therapist in last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, March 25).

He was told that he needed to start using a feeding tube as there was a risk of choking on solid food otherwise.

Corrie fans have now taken to social media to praise actor Peter Ash on his performance.

Paul had to have his food in liquid form (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Paul needs a feeding tube

Yesterday evening, Summer booked her flights to Boston as she prepared to study over in America for a few months.

To celebrate, Billy agreed to cook a roast dinner for the family as Bernie took Paul to his speech therapy appointment.

However, at his appointment, Paul was told that he might need to start using a feeding tube. In the meantime, he would need to consume only pureed foods from now on.

He was devastated as he revealed the news to his family, despite trying to put on a brave face.

He was adamant that he still wanted the roast though, with Billy turning it into a puree.

The taste of the meal was disgusting though but Bernie managed to save it by mixing up a bit of apple pie in with it.

Paul then teared up as the plates were cleared away, struggling to process this new way of consuming food.

Fans have praised the actor (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans praise Peter Ash performance

Coronation Street fans have been affected by Paul’s scenes, being left teary-eyed after watching him deteriorate on screen.

They’ve now taken time to applaud actor Peter Ash on his convincing scenes, making Paul’s journey seem believable to viewers.

One fan commented: “Fair play to Peter Ash – he’s been knocking it out of the park as Paul.”

Another person shared: “Sad to see Paul’s story MND story develop but gotta give it to Peter Ash who continues to smash the role as he deteriorates!”

JOIN ED!’S CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

A third person added: “Heartbreaking scenes for Paul and Bernie. Jane Hazlegrove and Peter Ash are simply outstanding together.”

Summer leaves for Boston (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Paul’s MND journey?

Later this week, Summer says goodbye to Paul, Billy and Todd as she leaves Weatherfield for Boston.

However, Paul seems to be deteriorating rather rapidly. His speech and ability to consume food have both started to decline, but will Summer regret leaving for America? Will she get a chance to say goodbye to Paul when the time inevitably comes?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!