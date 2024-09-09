Coronation Street: After Paul Foreman dies, a look back at the soap’s most tragic deaths

Coronation Street has had a number of characters come in and out of the show over the years. But sadly some had some horrific deaths.

Today (Monday, September 9), viewers saw Paul Foreman sadly pass away as his MND storyline came to an end.

It started us thinking about the most tragic Coronation Street deaths…

Coronation Street deaths: Paul Foreman

Paul took his last breath (Credit: ITV)

Paul lost his life this week as his MND journey came to a tragic end. Struggling for breath, Summer and Bernie called for an ambulance and hoped that they could do enough to keep Paul alive for as long as possible.

Billy had gone out looking for his lost phone, with Summer having no way of contacting him. Kit tracked him down though but a blockage in the road meant that Billy was not able to make it to the hospital in time.

Whilst Billy was saying his final goodbyes to Paul on the phone, Bernie and Summer didn’t have the heart to tell him that Paul had already passed away. Once Billy eventually made it to the hospital, he realised that Paul had gone and broke down. Heartbreaking scenes.

Aidan Connor

Aidan died in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

In 2018, the whole Connor family were completely shocked as businessman Aidan Connor ended his own life in tear-jerking scenes.

Kate and Johnny had entered his flat and had realised what had happened, unable to process Aidan’s death.

The much-loved character’s death rocked the cobbles, with Gail Platt delivering a very poignant monologue on the event which will forever go down in Corrie history as some of the saddest ever scenes on the soap.

Coronation Street deaths: Rana Habeeb

Rana died in the factory roof collapse (Credit: ITV)

In 2019, Gary Windass tampered with the factory roof and caused it to collapse.

Unfortunately, this roof collapse happened to Kate and Rana’s wedding day. Rana had popped by the factory to pick up her dress and had become trapped when the roof came down.

Kate and Rana never did get to marry as the episode instead saw their love story come to an emotional end, with Kate’s piercing scream still haunting us to this very day.

Kylie Platt

Kylie was stabbed to death (Credit: ITV)

In 2016, Shona’s son Clayton stabbed Kylie Platt in upsetting scenes. Kylie had been trying to protect her friend Gemma Winter and ended up saving her life at the expense of her own.

David held Kylie in his arms as she bled out, lying on the cobbles with her. In true soap style though, David then went on to date Clayton’s mum, Shona, after Kylie’s passing.

Coronation Street deaths: Seb Franklin

Abi was devastated by the loss of her son (Credit: ITV)

2021 saw Abi’s son Seb Franklin lose his life after being beaten up by Corey Brent and his mates.

The group, consisting of Corey, Kelly Neelan and their other friends, had started targeting Nina for her goth aesthetic.

Seb had protected his girlfriend but as the pair made a run for it, it was Seb that ended up being beaten so hard that he died. Abi was distraught and still has a vendetta against Corey’s family to this day as her son’s murderer serves time in prison.

Sinead Osbourne

Sinead died of cancer (Credit: ITV)

Emotional scenes played out in 2019 as Sinead Osbourne lost her life to cervical cancer.

Sinead had been diagnosed with cancer whilst pregnant with son Bertie. She chose not to have treatment and prioritised the needs of her unborn son.

Sinead gave birth to Bertie at six months as her health started to decline. Poor Sinead found out that her husband Daniel had kissed Bethany Platt not long before her death.

She forgave Daniel and gave him permission to pursue things with Bethany after she died, passing away in peace.

Tina McIntyre

Rob Donovan killed Tina (Credit: ITV)

Tina was murdered by Rob Donovan in June 2014. Even by soap standards, hers was a particularly brutal death – first being pushed from a balcony at the Builder’s Yard, then savagely beaten with a lead pipe, before succumbing to her grisly injuries.

Tina made her final appearance on the soap later that month, showing up in video footage during the funeral.

Coronation Street deaths: Liam Connor

Liam met a tragic end (Credit: ITV)

Underworld co-owner Liam Connor was one of the first victims of Street serial killer Tony Gordon. Liam earned the bloodthirsty Scotsman’s ire after when Tony realised that fiancée Carla was planning on leaving him for her ex.

Tony struck during his own stag do in 2008, orchestrating a hit-and-run during which Liam was killed instantly – leaving besotted lovers Carla and Maria heartbroken. To add insult to injury, Tony stole his wallet and, after taking the cash inside, chucked it into the canal.

Maddie Heath

Maddie died in an explosion (Credit: ITV)

Sophie Webster’s partner Maddie Heath died in 2015 after sadly getting caught up in the Victoria Court fire.

An explosion had occurred at the Builder’s Yard as a result of the fire, and Maddie sadly ended up dying after getting blown the ground.

Sophie was devastated, arranging for a memorial to be painted on the Street as a tribute to her late girlfriend. The memorial remains on the Street to this day.

Kal Nazir

Kal died in a fire (Credit: ITV)

The same fire that killed Maddie also killed Alya and Zeedan’s dad, Kal Nazir.

Yasmeen’s son sadly found himself trapped in the fire after proposing to Leanne Battersby. He had gone back to the flat to retrieve the ring he had forgotten to give to her.

However, Tracy had accidentally started a fire which ended up leading to a huge explosion. Leanne survived, but Kal didn’t. Tragic.

Coronation Street deaths: Johnny Connor

Johnny wanted to die at the end (Credit: ITV)

In 2021, a sinkhole opened up on the Street as Jenny and Johnny became trapped underground.

Shona came to help the pair escape but whilst Jenny got out alive, Johnny did not.

He couldn’t help but think about his late son Aidan and wanted to reunite with him, refusing to accept help. Instead, Johnny ended up drowning from the rising water.

Maxine Peacock

Maxine’s death is one of the most memorable (Credit: ITV)

“You should have stayed at the party, Maxine.” These iconic words mark the death of Maxine Peacock at the hands of its most infamous serial killer – Richard Hillman. Returning home early, Maxine walked in to find Richard standing over the unconscious body of Emily Bishop, having just bludgeoned the old dear’s head in with a crowbar.

Maxine tried to flee, but Richard beat her to death. He then returned to the party, his friends and neighbours none the wiser. Meanwhile, a devastated Ashley returned home to find his wife brutally beaten to death, and their infant son crying upstairs.

Vera Duckworth

Vera’s death was emotional (Credit: ITV)

One half of the soap’s most enduring double-acts, Vera left husband Jack devastated when she passed away in her sleep at the age of 70. A more peaceful death than most Weatherfield residents get, but all the more heartbreaking for its simplicity.

Coronation Street deaths: Jack Duckworth

Jack died two years after Vera (Credit: ITV)

Jack stuck around on the Street for another two years following Vera’s death, before passing away himself from non-Hodgkin lymphoma. As he passed, he was reunited with Vera, who returned for one last dance with her dear husband. Not a dry eye in the house.

Natasha Blakeman

A case of mistaken identity (Credit: ITV)

Poor Natasha was collateral damage in a long-standing feud between Leanne Battersby and drug dealer Harvey Gaskell. In a horrifying case of mistaken identity, Natasha was shot as the rivalry turned violent.

Taking a bullet meant for Leanne, she was rushed to hospital where she later died during surgery. In the wake of her death, Natasha left behind son Sam (who she shared with ex Nick, now a full-time dad), who has spent the years since trying to come to terms with his mother’s tragic death – even going so far as to confront murderous Harvey himself.

Audrey was distraught (Credit: ITV)

Alma Halliwell

Alma was quite the legend of the Street, but sadly met her end in 2001.

Best friends with Audrey Roberts, Alma was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Knowing that the cancer was terminal, Alma didn’t want to die in a hospital and instead died at Audrey’s house, with Audrey, Ken and ex-husband Mike Baldwin surrounding her at the very end. A tear-jerker, for sure!

Oliver Battersby

Oliver died at just three years old (Credit: ITV)

Little Oliver Battersby was just three years old when he died.

Last year he was diagnosed with Mitochondrial disease. As he continued to have seizures, his condition continued to get worse.

He was placed on life support, however doctor’s soon discovered there was nothing more they could do for the toddler.

Leanne desperately fought to keep her son’s life support on, in the hopes they could find a cure. However she eventually realised she needed to end Oliver’s suffering.

The little boy’s life support was turned off and he died on November 27th 2020.

Coronation Street deaths: Ashley Peacock

The butcher died in the 2010 tram crash (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Ashley first appeared in Coronation Street in 1995. However in 2010 he was killed off in the soap’s 50th anniversary episodes.

In the episodes, an explosion at the Joinery bar ruined the tram tracks. Ashley was in the joinery bar attending Peter Barlow’s stag night.

An oncoming tram was unable to stop in time and ended up derailing, crashing into the corner shop.

Ashely ended up getting trapped in the office with Peter and bar manager Nick Tilsley. The three men attempted to get out but Ashley began to cough up blood.

After hearing firefighters call to them, Ashley held up the ceiling while Nick managed to get Peter out to them safely.

Nick offered to stay behind to help Ashley. But Ashley told him to save himself. The roof soon collapsed crushing Ashley to death.

Brian Tilsley

Brian was stabbed Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

In February 1989 Brian Tilsley had an argument with wife Gail, who he had been on and off with.

He went into town. But when he saw a girl being harassed outside of a nightclub, he stepped in to defend her.

But he ended up being stabbed. An ambulance was called but he died that night.

His children Nick and Sarah are still living on the cobbles.

Hayley Cropper

Character Hayley drank a lethal cocktail (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Hayley Cropper is the wife of Roy Cropper.

In 2013, Hayley was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Although she was taken in for an operation to remove the tumour.

She was given six months to live or a year with chemotherapy.

As time passed, the chemotherapy became ineffective due to the cancer becoming more aggressive than expected.

In January 2014 Hayley prepared a lethal cocktail. Roy played ‘The Last Ascending’ by Vaught Williams, which was one of their favourite pieces.

The couple reminisced about the past. After, she downed the cocktail and died in Roy’s arms.

Coronation Street deaths: Sunita Alahan

Karl dislodged Sunita’s breathing tube (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

In 2012, whilst Sunita was with Dev, she began an affair with Karl Munro, who was in a relationship with Stella Price.

Eventually Stella found out and Karl moved into No.7 with Sunita and the children.

But Sunita eventually became fed up with Karl’s lazing about. When he discovered she had deleted his texts from Stella, he lost his temper causing her to throw him out.

In 2013, after a few too many drinks at The Bistro Sunita was thrown out, but noticed Karl heading into the Rovers, where he once lived with Stella.

She found him setting fire to the pub’s cellar and after a struggle she fell down the stairs and Karl left her.

Sunita was eventually brought out by the fire brigade and went into a coma. She eventually started to improve. However Karl blamed her for everything that happened.

In her hospital room, he dislodged one of her tubes and she eventually died.

Lara Cutler

Teenager Lara threw herself in front of a train (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Lara Cutler was a minor character who appeared between May and July 2017. However she suffered one of the most brutal deaths in the show.

She was one of the young girls Nathan Curtis groomed. He would charge his friends to sleep with girls, including Lara and Bethany Platt.

When Nathan and his friends were caught, Bethany tried to get Lara to fight for justice alongside her in court.

However Lara became depressed. On the final day of Nathan’s trial, Craig Tinker was called to an incident on the railway track where the body of a teenage girl had been found.

Lara, who was only 14, had thrown herself into the path of an oncoming train.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

