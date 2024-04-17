Coronation Street: Past characters such as Amber Kalirai and Jude Appleton have been forgotten despite current links to the Street, fans complain

The cobbles have seen a lot of different characters walk on them over the years with many going off in their different directions, leaving Coronation Street behind.

However, some former characters still have links to the Street in the form of their family members.

Now, Corrie fans have blasted the soap for failing to mention these past characters despite these current links.

Some characters still have family on the Street (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Former characters on the Street

There have been many faces in the soap since it started over 60 years ago, with viewers saying goodbye to much-loved faces and hello to new generations.

Fans have recently remembered some of these former characters, bringing up names such as Amber Kalirai and Jude Appleton.

Amber was Dev’s daughter, leaving the cobbles in 2012. Despite being Asha and Aadi’s sibling and with Dev and the twins still living on the Street, she hasn’t been mentioned recently.

Mary Taylor’s son, Jude’s, name also fails to be brought up in conversation. Gary’s son, Zack Rubinstein, also seems to have been erased by the soap.

Fans want former characters to have more recognition (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans complain over neglected past characters

Coronation Street fans have now slammed the soap for failing to reference these former characters. They’d like more references to them, or at least an acknowledgement, considering their family members are still in the soap.

One fan commented: “Dev’s daughter Amber hasn’t been seen or mentioned in over a decade.”

Another fan agreed: “Didn’t even know about her. He [Dev] always talks about his love for his kids (meaning the twins.)”

Other names of forgotten characters include ‘Mary’s son Jude’ and ‘Gary’s son Zack.’

Another fan shared: “Also counts for parents too. After Anna left, all the struggles Faye went through and she never visited her mum, spoke about her, her mum never visited? At least a mention would make it make sense!”

A final person finished: “Exactly! Same goes for Gary’s father! He did have one when they first moved to the Street. It’s so long ago that I’ve forgotten his name.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

