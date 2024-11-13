Coronation Street is set to air a huge Joel whodunnit reveal on Friday (November 15th), but ITVX won’t release the episode early.

Recently, a huge change came to the way viewers can watch their favourite ITV soap episodes, with episodes being uploaded at 7am on the day of release.

This Friday though, to maintain the excitement for everyone, the episode won’t be uploaded in the morning.

Coronation Street not to air Friday ITVX episode early

Recently, a new and permanent schedule change happened in which ITVX uploads episodes of Emmerdale and Coronation Street early at 7am on the day they are due to air.

This allows viewers to watch the episodes at a time that is convenient to them as opposed to waiting until the evening.

However, this Friday, a huge whodunnit reveal is set to air. But, to allow for everyone to enjoy the twist together, the episode won’t air early on ITVX on this occasion, reports The Sun.

This means that viewers will have to wait until 8pm to watch the episode.

Joel whodunnit reveal episode to air this week

After weeks of flashbacks, viewers will finally find out who really killed Joel this Friday.

Being taken back to the night of September 27th, the truth will come out as Joel’s final moments are revealed.

As is stands, Mason, Ed, Ronnie, Dee-Dee, Carla, Lisa, Kit, Max and Lauren are all suspects.

We know that Dee-Dee hit Joel with a crowbar, but she’s claimed that he was alive when she left him. And, now, Lisa Swain has been arrested by Kit Green after her CS spray was found with a new suspected murder weapon – a rock.

But, which one of the suspects actually killed Joel? Or, did someone else kill him who is yet to be an official suspect? Viewers will have to wait and see!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

