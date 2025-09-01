Coronation Street mediator star Sarah White is no stranger to soap world – here’s where you’ve seen her before

Theo, Danielle and Noah attended a mediation session this evening in Coronation Street, with star Sarah White appearing (Monday, September 1).

Sarah played mediator Deena Becker tonight as the Silverton family tried to decide what was best for the kids.

But, with the session not going down well, here’s where you’ve seen actress Sarah before.

Sarah played the mediator this evening (Credit: ITV)

Who is Sarah White?

Sarah White is an actress born in Liverpool.

The star is married to husband Tony Bains and has two children.

She’s best known for appearing in the former British soap Brookside.

Theo, Noah and Danielle don’t see eye to eye (Credit: ITV)

Sarah White as Deena Becker in Corrie

In July, reports revealed that Sarah would be joining the ITV soap for a short stint as part of Theo Silverton’s storyline.

A source told The Sun: “Sarah will be playing a mediator as part of Theo Silverton’s acrimonious divorce from wife Danielle.”

This evening’s episode of Corrie saw Theo Silverton attend a mediation session with mediator Deena Becker, played by Sarah White.

Theo sat down and thanked her, telling her that it was hard to find a good mediator.

As Danielle walked in, Theo Silverton wasn’t impressed to see Noah trail in behind her. Deena then explained that Danielle had informed her that he’d be comfortable with Noah being there.

During the session, Theo explained that it would be fair to split supervision of the kids 50/50. Danielle then said that Theo would put Miles and Millie in danger and that it was best for them to be with her full time.

Theo then headed back home after the session fuming with how it went down.

Sarah’s also appeared in other TV shows (Credit: ITV)

What else has Sarah White been in?

Sarah is most famously known for her role in Brookside as Bev McLoughlin, starring in 618 episodes of the soap.

She’s also appeared in episodes of Doctors and Edge of Heaven.

In 2017, she starred in the movie God’s Own Country as Joy, with her most recent other work being the role of Chrissie in the 2021 TV series Moving On.

Sarah was a Brookside legend (Credit: Shutterstock)

Bev McLoughlin in Brookside

Bev Dixon aka Bev McLoughlin was the daughter of Betty McLoughlin, appearing in the soap between 1993-2003.

During the decade she was in the show, she became the owner of Bev’s Bar.

Fans of the show might remember that Bev had an affair with Ron. However, things got messy when Bev gave birth to Josh – Ron’s son Mike’s baby.

In 2003, Ron and Bev continued to marry though and left their home to start a new life with Josh.

The soap also ended that year.

