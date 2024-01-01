Coronation Street: Lucy Fallon opens up on initial nerves as she returns to the cobbles

Lucy Fallon has returned to the cobbles and is now back on our screens once more after three years away from her role in the ITV soap, Coronation Street.

Bethany has returned to Weatherfield ahead of the New Year, which will delight her mum Sarah.

The Bethany Platt actress has now revealed that she had some first day nerves during her soap comeback.

Bethany’s back in Weatherfield (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Bethany’s back

Bethany’s back in Weatherfield and it wasn’t long before she caught the attention of her ex boyfriend, Daniel.

Daniel was thrilled to see her and soon slept with her, rekindling things from where they left off three years ago.

Coming up, Sarah’s delighted to see her daughter again as they’re reunited for a proper catch up.

In the pub though, Daisy’s devastated when she finds out that Bethany slept with Daniel.

Bethany doesn’t help the situation and soon starts making harsh remarks about the pub.

But, has Daisy met her match in Bethany? And, will Daniel and Bethany become an item again?

Lucy was nervous about re-joining the soap (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon ‘felt sick’ over soap comeback

Now that she’s set foot back on the cobbles, Bethany Platt actress Lucy Fallon has now opened up about her feelings regarding coming back after three years away.

She’s admitted that she had some initial nerves before filming her first scenes back on the soap.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Lucy revealed: “I felt sick going in.”

She then explained: “I was really, really nervous to go back but it kind of feels like I’ve never had that time away.”

Now having been back filming her soap scenes since October, Lucy is starting to feel more comfortable, with the star explaining that it felt like she’d never left.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

