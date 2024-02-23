Coronation Street legend John Savident has died aged 86 as tributes pour in

Coronation Street star John Savident, who played butcher Fred Elliott on the soap has died aged 86. His agent revealed the news today (Friday February 23).

The statement released to ITV News confirmed the actor’s death earlier this week, but did not give a cause.

Coronation Street star John Savident dies

The statement read: “We are sad to announce the death of the actor John Savident who died on Wednesday 21st February.

“He was a much loved husband and father of two and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.”

Tributes have already begun to pour in the actor, with one writing on X: “RIP John Savident, one of the best characters in Corrie.”

Others shared the same sentiments: “RIP John Savident. Fred Elliot was without a doubt one of the funniest characters in Coronation Street,” said another.

“Sad news about John Savident, what a character Fred was during the Classic Corrie years. A Corrie legend, I say, legend,” added one more.

A further commenter said: “So very sad to hear actor John Savident, who played Fred Elliot, has died. Such a great actor and lovely man. Sleep tight.”

John had been married to wife Rona Hopkinson since 1961. They have two children and several grandchildren.

Fred Elliott in Coronation Street

Fred was on the cobbles on and off from 1994 until 2006. He was the local butcher and dad of Ashley Peacock, although Ashley had believed for many years Fred was his uncle.

Fred was also well-known as a serial proposer, proposing to Rita, Audrey and Doreen Heavy, who all turned him down. He married Maureen Holdsworth, who became tired of his overbearing nature and left him a week after the wedding!

Fred also married Eve Sykes, Linda’s mum, and bought the Rovers Return pub for her to work in. However it soon came out that Eve was a bigamist, having never divorced her first husband Ray. Fred was then left alone again.

He eventually got engaged to Bev Unwin, who would be his fourth wife. He sold the Rovers to Steve McDonald and intended to retire to the country with Bev. However on the day of the wedding, Audrey Roberts admitted her feelings for him so he went to visit her and tell her he was committed to Bev. Sadly, Fred had a stroke in the lobby of Audrey’s house and died before he could marry Bev.

As well as his love of romance and women, Fred was known for loudly repeating everything he said – “I say, I say,” became his catchphrase during his years on the soap.

